Preview: Maple Leafs at Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs return to the scene of last season’s epic playoff collapse when they visit the Original Six-rival Boston Bruins on Saturday. The Maple Leafs held a two-goal lead late in the third period of Game 7 of their first-round series - only to see the bottom fall out in historic fashion. Patrice Bergeron netted the series-clinching goal in overtime and Boston eventually skated its way to the Stanley Cup final.

“It’s a new season and we’ve got to get over what’s happened,” goaltender James Reimer told the Toronto Sun. “... I’d want to go in there and play well, but even if you win, it doesn’t prove anything. If we were to play them again in the playoffs, that would be the retribution.” Toronto enters the contest after posting a 2-1 shootout victory over New Jersey on Friday, while Boston secured just its second win in six outings with a 4-1 triumph over Florida on Thursday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, CBC (Toronto), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (11-5-0): With injuries to Tyler Bozak and Dave Bolland, James van Riemsdyk played the center position on Friday for the first time since his collegiate days at the University of New Hampshire. Van Riemsdyk found himself in a more familiar role later in the contest as he scored in the third round for the only goal of the shootout. Speaking of roles, TD Garden’s favorite villain - former Bruin Phil Kessel - netted his team-leading 10th goal on Friday to snap Toronto’s scoreless stretch of nearly 110 minutes.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (9-5-1): Boston is receiving a jolt from its younger stars - namely blue-liner Torey Krug and Reilly Smith. By netting his sixth goal against the Panthers, the 22-year-old Krug pulled into a tie with Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson for top honors in the league at the position. Smith, also 22, collected a goal and an assist on Thursday to extend his point streak to three games.

OVERTIME

1. Bergeron was brandishing quite the black eye during Friday’s practice, a result after he was hit in the face by a puck against Florida. Bergeron is expected to play versus Toronto.

2. The Maple Leafs have allowed a power-play goal in eight of their last 11 contests.

3. The Bruins have killed off all 14 short-handed situations in their last four games.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 3