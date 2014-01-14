Preview: Maple Leafs at Bruins

After salvaging the finale of their three-game trek through California, the Boston Bruins look to continue their home dominance when they host the Original Six-rival Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Tuukka Rask was in fine form on Saturday as he recorded his league-best fifth shutout of the season in the Bruins’ 1-0 triumph over San Jose. Boston, which is 14-1-1 in its last 16 home games, will vie for its 12th victory in 13 meetings with Toronto.

While the Bruins have been impressive at home, the Maple Leafs have been quite accommodating to their hosts of late. Toronto has dropped 12 of its last 14 on the road - and its Game 7 debacle in last season’s Eastern Conference first-round series can’t be too far from its mind as well. As for positives, the Maple Leads snapped a season-high four-game losing streak with a 3-2 shootout win over New Jersey on Sunday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN Ontario (Toronto), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (22-20-5): Although James van Riemsdyk has scored in consecutive games, he has struggled mightily when taking the ice versus Boston. The 24-year-old has been held to two goals in 16 career meetings with the Bruins - and was held off the scoresheet in Toronto’s 3-1 loss on Nov. 9 and a 5-2 setback on Dec. 8. Phil Kessel, who leads the team with 21 goals, has just three in 24 contests against the team that selected him fifth overall in 2006.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (29-14-2): Defenseman Dougie Hamilton missed the last few minutes of Saturday’s contest with an undisclosed injury and was absent from Monday’s practice. Coach Claude Julien refused to elaborate on the injury, only noting that “he’s being looked at right now. We’ll leave it at that.” Hamilton had been sidelined nearly four weeks with a sprained right MCL before returning to play the last five games.

OVERTIME

1. Boston LW Carl Soderberg scored the lone goal on Saturday and has collected one tally and two assists against the Maple Leafs this season.

2. Seven of Toronto’s last nine victories have been achieved beyond regulation.

3. Bruins D Johnny Boychuk returned to practice on Monday afternoon, hours after welcoming twin daughters into the world.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 2