Preview: Maple Leafs at Bruins

The beginning of the second-half schedule sets up nicely for the Boston Bruins, who will play their first three games against the two worst teams in the Atlantic Division - starting with Tuesday night’s clash against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins are holding down the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference but have six teams within five points of them.

“Where we’re at right now is in playoff position,” Boston coach Claude Julien said. “We can’t lose that. We’re in it and we need to hold onto it.” The Bruins had won five of six before getting demolished at home by Anaheim 6-2 in their final game before the All-Star break. The skidding Maple Leafs have dropped four in a row (0-2-2) and nine of their last 10 (1-7-2) to fall into the division cellar. Toronto has been blanked three times over the past 10 games and has scored a combined eight goals in the nine losses.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, TSN (Toronto), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (17-22-9): Toronto’s offense hit its nadir during the four-game skid, managing a total of three goals and absorbing a pair of 1-0 shutouts at the hands of Tampa Bay and Carolina. Complicating matters for the Maple Leafs is a rugged schedule that features six of their next seven games away from home, including a three-game swing through Western Canada before they conclude the trek at reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago. Leo Komarov, who leads Toronto with 16 goals and 31 points, personifies the offensive struggles with one tally in the last 16 games.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (26-18-5): Backup goaltender Jonas Gustavsson, who was taken out of the loss to Anaheim because of an irregular heart rate, was placed on injured reserve Monday and Malcolm Subban was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League. Forward David Pastrnak, who was sent to the minors during the All-Star break, was also recalled from Providence after scoring three goals in his last seven games. Brad Marchand had a five-game goal-scoring streak halted in the loss to the Ducks but leads the Bruins with 20 tallies, including four in three games versus Toronto.

OVERTIME

1. Bruins G Tuukka Rask has won all three meetings against the Maple Leafs this season to improve to 14-3-1 with a 1.81 goals-against average versus them.

2. The Maple Leafs are 0-for-26 on the power play over their past nine games.

3. Boston has dropped six of its last nine at home and is 11-13-2 at TD Garden.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)