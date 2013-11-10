Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 1: Patrice Bergeron torched Toronto again by scoring twice in the third period as host Boston seized the first meeting since its dramatic Game 7 victory in last season’s first-round playoff series.

After netting the series-clinching goal in overtime, Bergeron made his presence felt by giving the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 1:06 of the third period. Carl Soderberg’s wicked backhander from a sharp angle caromed out front where Bergeron easily tapped the puck home. Bergeron’s empty-net goal sealed the win with 22 seconds remaining in the session.

Captain Zdeno Chara also tallied with the man advantage and Tuukka Rask turned aside 33 shots for the Bruins, who improved to 10-1-1 in their last 12 regular-season meetings with the Maple Leafs.

Joffrey Lupul scored late in the second period and James Reimer finished with 31 saves for the Maple Leafs, who fell to 3-1-0 in the latter contest of a back-to-back set.

Boston drew first blood with 4:33 remaining in the first period as Jarome Iginla collected a loose puck after his initial backhander was denied by Reimer. The veteran alertly fed Chara, who tucked the puck past the netminder as he fended off defenseman Carl Gunnarsson in front of the net. The lead stood until Lupul answered with 3:08 left in the second after his snap shot from the right circle sailed over Rask’s glove and inside the near post.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iginla nearly opened the scoring by tucking the puck past Reimer at the right post during the first period after Boston enjoyed 2:05 of consecutive attack-zone time. The potential goal was negated because the official had blown his whistle to stop play after losing sight of the puck. ... Boston D Adam McQuaid suffered an undisclosed injury during the first period and did not return. ... The teams were playing in their 650th regular-season contest.