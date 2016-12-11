Andersen, Maple Leafs topple Bruins

BOSTON -- Frederik Andersen has to be happy he now plays in the Eastern Conference.

It gives him more chances to play the Boston Bruins.

Andersen, traded from the Anaheim Ducks to Toronto back in June, made it 6-0 lifetime against the Bruins, and 2-0 this season, with a 32-save performance in the Maple Leafs' 4-1 victory over Boston on Saturday night -- ending Toronto's three-game losing streak.

"I don't know. There could be a few things," Andersen said when asked about his streak. "Obviously, it's fun playing in this building. I get up for that."

Andersen (11-7-4) was beaten only by Brad Marchand's goal as the Boston forward stuffed home the rebound of his own wraparound try, off an Andersen mistake, late in the second period.

Former Bruin Matt Hunwick had two assists.

"We feel we've been getting better," said Toronto coach Mike Babcock. "The last three games the first period kind of did us in. We didn't start on time. We were able to hold on. It still wasn't the first period we wanted, but we didn't give up the goals and we were able to execute a little bit."

"Goalies are too good in this league if you don't make it hard on them," Boston's Patrice Bergeron said after the Bruins lost their third straight. "A lot of it is that."

Rookie Austin Matthews scored his 12th NHL goal to open the scoring, Zach Hyman made it 2-0 and James van Riemsdyk tipped home a nifty backhand pass from Tyler Bozak for his 12th of the season to make it 3-1 with 10:08 left. Connor Brown flipped a backhander into an empty net with the 1:33 remaining, his first goal in nine games.

The Bruins, who fell to 7-7-0 at home, lost to the NHL-worst Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night and followed that with a loss to the Maple Leafs, who came in last in the Eastern Conference.

"It seems like every game we're out-chancing teams, but we're not outscoring (them)," said Bruins coach Claude Julien.

"Things are going to come around, but we need them to start scoring soon ... we definitely need more scoring throughout our lineup."

The Bruins have scored two or fewer goals in 20 of their 29 games.

The Maple Leafs, who defeated Boston by the same score in Toronto on Oct. 15, won for the third time in 14 road games -- and helped Andersen by blocking 22 shots (the Bruins blocked only six).

Tuukka Rask made 16 saves and fell to 15-4-2 lifetime against the Maple Leafs, the team that drafted him and dealt him to Boston.

"It was one of those games again," he said. "Early on in the season there's times we've kept the puck out of our own net and scored one or two goals, but today we were down by two again trying to catch up and get yourself going."

Maple Leafs defenseman Martin Marincin left the game early in the first period after falling awkwardly into the boards. He was slightly ahead of Boston's David Krejci chasing the puck and appeared to lose his balance even though it didn't look like Krejci made much contact, other than a glove on his back.

Marincin hit the boards back first and may have hit his head as well. He was on the ice for some three minutes, rose slowly and, bent over, made his way to the bench and then down the runway to the dressing room.

There was no penalty on the play.

The Bruins' first shot of the game, a one-timer from the left point by the red-hot David Pastrnak, hit the post and started a scoreless first period that saw the home team outshoot the visitors 11-2.

Pastrnak's blind pass at center ice was picked off by William Nylander, who then got by Pastrnak at the blue line and hit Matthews with a pass in the high slot. Matthews beat Rask with his sixth goal in the last seven games just 1:44 into the second period.

NOTES: Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said G Antoine Bibeau will make his first NHL start when Toronto hosts Colorado Sunday night. ... The Bruins recalled RW Noel Acciari and LW Danton Heinen from Providence and sent LW Anton Blidh to the American Hockey League. Acciari had gone out on a conditioning assignment and last played for the NHL's Bruins Nov. 7. ... G Tuukka Rask was a first-round draft choice of the Maple Leafs in 2005 and was traded to the Bruins for G Andrew Raycroft a year later. ... The game featured the two rookies who led the NHL in minutes played; Bruins D Brandon Carlo and Toronto D Nikita Zaitsev. ... The Bruins visit the rival Montreal Canadiens Monday and the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday, starting a stretch of 13 of the next 18 games on the road. ... Bruins director of communications and content Eric Tosi worked his final game with the club and is joining the new Vegas Golden Knights as vice president of communications and content on Dec. 19.