Preview: Maple Leafs at Canadiens

With new divisions, new rules and dozens of players with new teams, it’s nice for fans to have something familiar from the get-go. They’ll get just that Tuesday night as the Montreal Canadiens host the Toronto Maple Leafs in the season opener for both teams - and the latest chapter of one of hockey’s oldest rivalries. Both teams exceeded expectations a season ago, with Toronto halting a lengthy playoff drought and Montreal recording the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Following up on their respective strong seasons will be a tall task. The Maple Leafs face a goaltending controversy before they’ve even played a game, and will be without their top free-agent acquisition for the first 10 regular-season contests. The Canadiens will ice a lineup similar to the one that won them the Northeast Division crown but ultimately ran out of magic en route to a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Ottawa Senators.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (2012-13: 26-17-5, 5th East): The acquisition of Jonathan Bernier in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Kings gave Toronto a legitimate netminder to challenge incumbent James Reimer for the starting role. While head coach Randy Carlyle hasn’t yet named a No. 1 goalie - or even a starter for the season opener - Reimer looks to have the edge. He posted a .925 save percentage and a perfect mark in the shootout during the preseason, while Bernier had an .891 save percentage and was remembered most for scrapping with Buffalo’s Ryan Miller.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (2012-13: 29-14-5, 2nd East): After seeing his team hang with the class of the conference during last year’s lockout-shortened season, few could have blamed general manager Marc Bergevin for making one or two bold moves for the short-term. But Bergevin is staying the course, favoring minor tinkering over a significant shake-up. The only change of consequence came up front, with Montreal adding veteran winger Danny Briere to a lineup already full of diminutive, slick-skating forwards.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto won three of five meetings with Montreal last season, with the home team prevailing just once.

2. The Maple Leafs and Canadiens are part of the NHL’s revamped Atlantic Division, joining old division rivals Buffalo, Boston and Ottawa as well as Detroit, Florida and Tampa Bay.

3. Toronto will be without F David Clarkson until the end of October after he was given an automatic 10-game suspension for leaving the bench during the Maple Leafs’ preseason brawl with the Sabres.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3