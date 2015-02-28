Preview: Maple Leafs at Canadiens

The Eastern Conference-leading Montreal Canadiens vie for their fourth consecutive victory when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Montreal, which is one point ahead of the New York Islanders in the East, is riding a three-game streak during which it sandwiched triumphs over Columbus around one against St. Louis. Rookie Jacob De La Rose scored his first two career goals against the Blue Jackets on Thursday while defenseman P.K. Subban added a tally and two assists as the Canadiens posted their second straight 5-2 win.

Toronto is seeking its first three-game winning streak since mid-December. Five days after edging Winnipeg in overtime, the Maple Leafs skated past Philadelphia 3-2 on Thursday as Jonathan Bernier made a season-high 47 saves while Phil Kessel and Tyler Bozak each recorded a goal and an assist. Montreal has won four straight meetings with Original Six-rival Toronto, including a pair of one-goal decisions this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (25-31-5): While its playoff hopes basically are non-existent, Toronto is hoping it has turned a corner, following a five-game slide with a pair of victories - with all seven contests being decided by one goal. Petter Granberg’s quest for his first NHL point has been put on hold as the 22-year-old Swede was assigned to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Friday. The defenseman has yet to land on the scoresheet after seven career games with the Maple Leafs, including six this season.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (40-16-5): Devante Smith-Pelly made his debut with Montreal on Thursday, registering two shots on goal in 17:11 of ice time. The 22-year-old right wing recorded five goals and 12 assists in 54 games with Anaheim this season before being acquired for Jiri Sekac during the week. Defenseman Jarred Tinordi was assigned to Hamilton of the AHL on Friday after notching two assists in 13 games with the Canadiens this campaign.

OVERTIME

1. Canadiens LW Max Pacioretty has reached the 30-goal plateau for the second straight season and third time in his career.

2. Toronto enters Saturday with a 14-game road losing streak (0-12-2) during which it has scored fewer than two goals 11 times.

3. Subban recorded his 10th multi-point performance against Columbus, the second-most on the team behind Pacioretty’s 15.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 2