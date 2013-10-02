(Updated: UPDATING: Adding information on Parros in Game Notebook)

Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 3: Tyler Bozak scored the go-ahead goal on a shorthanded breakaway late in the second period as Toronto prevailed in its fight-filled season opener with host Montreal.

James van Riemsdyk, defenseman Dion Phaneuf and Mason Raymond also scored while James Reimer turned aside 34 shots for Toronto, which combined for five fights with its Original Six rival. Phil Kessel, who had an assist, signed an eight-year, $64-million contract extension earlier in the day.

Lars Eller had two goals and an assist while Brendan Gallagher also scored the Canadiens, who lost forward George Parros to a scary incident in the third period. Carey Price made 34 saves in defeat.

Toronto opened the scoring on a two-man advantage 8:01 into the opening period, as van Riemsdyk’s attempted centering pass slid between Price’s pads. The Canadiens responded less than two minutes later after Eller one-timed defenseman Raphael Diaz’s pass into a partially open net.

Gallagher put Montreal ahead by finishing off a 2-on-1 with 6:06 remaining in the first, but Phaneuf drew Toronto even 8:36 into the middle frame with a quick wrist shot that beat Price over his glove hand. Bozak gave the Maple Leafs their second lead with a shorthanded breakaway goal late in the period, and Raymond added his first goal in a Toronto uniform with 14:50 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Parros was taken from the ice on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital after being knocked out cold during his second fight with Toronto F Colton Orr. Parros sustained a concussion. ... Canadiens F Max Pacioretty left the game in the first period after being hit hard in the corner, but returned early in the second. Pacioretty, who led the team with 39 points last season, was held off the scoresheet and was a minus-2 in 13:54 of ice time. ... Maple Leafs D Paul Ranger was minus-1 with one shot in his first NHL game since Oct. 22, 2009.