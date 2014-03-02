Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT): Max Pacioretty scored his second goal of the night during a power play at 3:28 of overtime as host Montreal extended its point streak to six games (5-0-1).

Reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban recorded a goal and an assist while Alex Galchenyuk also tallied for the Canadiens, who evened the five-game season series between the Original Six rivals at two wins apiece. Defenseman Andrei Markov collected three assists and Peter Budaj turned aside 22 shots while making his third straight start in place of the injured Carey Price.

James van Riemsdyk registered his fourth two-goal performance of the season and fellow United States Olympian Phil Kessel posted his fourth straight two-point effort with a tally and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who have earned at least one point in 14 of their last 16 games (11-2-3).

Montreal got off to a strong start as Galchenyuk and Pacioretty scored 84 seconds apart in the first period, but van Riemsdyk halved the deficit by redirecting Kessel’s bad-angle shot between Budaj’s pads with 2:26 remaining in the session. Van Riemsdyk forged a tie while short-handed at 5:28 of the third, sliding a backhander under the goaltender during a short breakaway.

Kessel put Toronto ahead 2:15 later with a shot from the right faceoff circle that beat Budaj to the stick side, but Subban blasted a one-timer from the left point past Jonathan Bernier (26 saves) during a power play midway through the period to knot it at 3-3. Pacioretty cashed in on Bernier’s delay-of-game penalty in overtime, beating the netminder with a rising wrist shot from the right hash marks for his team-leading 29th goal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pacioretty is four goals away from tying his career high of 33 set in 2011-12. ... Montreal improved to 7-1-2 in its last 10 contests while Toronto extended its point streak to four games (2-0-2). ... Kessel has recorded at least two points in six of his last seven contests and 13 of 17.