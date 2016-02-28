Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs1

MONTREAL -- Left winger Max Pacioretty scored a pair of goals to lead the Montreal Canadiens to 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

Goaltender Mike Condon made 31 saves for the win while Jonathan Bernier stopped 32 shots for Toronto.

Right winger Devante Smith-Pelly and left winger Alex Galchenyuk also scored for the Canadiens (30-27-5).

Defenseman Matt Hunwick scored for the Leafs (21-29-10).

Hunwick gave the numerous Maple Leafs fans in the building reason to celebrate at 5:29 of the first period.

With Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin caught going for a hit, Brad Boyes pushed the puck out of the Toronto zone and left winger Brendan Leipsic got to it before Montreal speedster Paul Byron in the neutral zone, creating an odd-man rush with Hunwick.

Condon stopped Leipsic’s shot from the right circle but Hunwick was there to put in the rebound on the other side.

Galchenyuk tied it up a minute and a half later. Andrighetto dished off to Galchenyuk along the right wall and the 22-year-old patiently skated inside the right circle before sniping a shot short-side on Bernier.

The Canadiens thought they took the lead on the power play near the midpoint of the second period when Brendan Gallagher deflected the puck in off the heel of his stick in front of the net but the goal was waved off due to a high stick, a call that stood after a quick review.

Montreal would get one that counts shortly thereafter. Emelin fired a shot from inside the blue line that hit rookie Michael McCarron before bouncing over to Smith-Pelly, who easily poked it behind Bernier at 10:39.

With an assist on Smith-Pelly’s goal, McCarron picked up his first NHL point.

Pacioretty picked up his first of the night at 6:23 of the third period. Defenseman Andrei Markov, in the left circle, saucered a perfect feed over to the Canadiens captain for the one-timer.

He recorded his third multi-goal game -- and 10th multipoint game -- of the season less than two minutes when he picked up the rebound of Greg Pateryn’s point shot in front of the net for his 23rd of the season.

Pateryn earned his first NHL point on the goal, in his 38th NHL game.

NOTES: With injuries piling up on defense and RW Dale Weise and LW Tomas Fleischmann traded, the Canadiens called up RW Michael McCarron and D Morgan Ellis on Friday, with the latter sitting as a healthy scratch. ... LW Phillip Danault, a Victoriaville, Quebec, native, made his Canadiens debut after being acquired from the Blackhawks on Friday. ... Toronto called up G Garret Sparks after the team traded G James Reimer to the San Jose Sharks earlier in the day. ... The Maple Leafs dressed all their healthy bodies. ... Toronto D Matt Hunwick returned to the lineup after missing four games with a lower-body injury.