Canadiens edge Maple Leafs in shootout

MONTREAL - Down a defenseman for 40 minutes and down by two for nearly 20, the Montreal Canadiens rebounded from a bad night on in their last game to outlast the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 2-1 shootout win on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

“We competed tonight,” said head coach Michel Therrien of his team, which lost Sergei Gonchar after a hit from behind by right winger David Clarkson. “It was not an easy game to play. And you know what? I just took a look at the last five games and we’ve picked up nine points out of 10. You’ve always got to look at the big picture, and I‘m really pleased about that.”

Center David Desharnais scored the winner for Montreal, which blew a late lead in an overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Goaltender Carey Price stopped 28 shots for Montreal (36-15-4) while counterpart Jonathan Bernier made 31 saves for the Maple Leafs (23-29-5).

“I feel pretty good,” said Bernier, who gave up two goals or less for the first time since Jan. 28. “Tonight I thought I was really in the zone and seeing that puck really good. There were a few lucky bounces that a few games ago probably would have gone in.”

Right winger Brendan Gallagher scored in regulation for the Canadiens.

Center Daniel Winnik scored the lone regulation goal for Toronto, which has just two wins in 19 games in 2015.

“At least the effort was there,” defenseman Stephane Robidas said. “We played a much better game for 65 minutes. We didn’t get the result that we wanted to but if you play like that, you give yourself a chance to win, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

Winnik opened the scoring at 11:19 of the first period. After Price stopped defenseman Roman Polak’s shot from the right boards, right winger Richard Panik picked up the loose puck, sending it to Winnik in the right circle, and Winnik fired it in for his sixth of the season.

The Leafs’ lead would be short-lived, however.

Gallagher tied it up 41 seconds later on the power play. Center Tomas Plekanec took a shot from the right circle and Bernier made the save but left the loose puck in his crease, where Gallagher poked it home.

The Canadiens had an opportunity to pull away late in the first and into the second but couldn’t convert on a three-minute power play. Clarkson’s hit on earned him a five-minute major for interference, five minutes for fighting defenseman Nathan Beaulieu and a game misconduct. In addition to his fighting major, Beaulieu received two minutes for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct.

Gonchar left the game and did not return.

“In this locker room, we take care of each other,” said Beaulieu. “There’s a little special bond between me and Gonch. He’s taken care of me since I’ve been up so it was good that I could do that for him. He’s been so good to me so far.”

“Anyone on this team would have done the same thing,” he added.

NOTES: Unhappy with his team after Thursday’s overtime loss, Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien made two changes to his line-up, inserting C Manny Malhotra and D Mike Weaver in place of LW/RW Jiri Sekac and D Tom Gilbert. ... The Maple Leafs scratched D Petter Granberg and RW Joffrey Lupul (injured), while D Dion Phaneuf missed his ninth straight game with a hand injury. ... Toronto RW Phil Kessel suited up for his 421st consecutive game and ranks second in Maple Leafs history behind Tim Horton (486). ... The game was the Montreal’s 400th consecutive regular season sellout at the Bell Centre, a streak that began on Jan. 8, 2004.