Canadiens blank Maple Leafs for fourth straight win

MONTREAL -- A couple of milestone moments helped the Montreal Canadiens extend their winning streak to four games.

Center Manny Malhotra’s first goal of the season made him the 500th player in a Montreal uniform to score while center David Desharnais notched his 200th NHL point to propel the Canadiens to a 4-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at Bell Centre.

“I waited long enough, yeah,” a laughing Malhotra said of his first tally since April 13, 2014, when he was a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. “Obviously it’s nice to contribute on the offensive side of things. It gets more and more frustrating the longer the games go by and you’re not on the offensive side of things. It came at a good time and fortunately we’re continuing our winning ways.”

Goaltender Carey Price made 30 saves for Montreal (41-16-5), picking up his sixth shutout and league-leading 36th win of the season.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 19 shots for the Maple Leafs (25-32-5), who haven’t tasted victory on the road since Dec. 31 in Boston.

”We started the way we wanted to play,“ Toronto captain Dion Phaneuf said. ”Then we come back in after the first 20 minutes and we’re down two goals, but we did a lot of good things, too. I think we probably outchanced them in the first period and we did a lot of things.

“They’re a good team. They’re at the top of the East for a reason.”

Center Tomas Plekanec also scored for Montreal, which has won five straight against Toronto.

Malhotra broke the scoreless deadlock with his long-awaited first goal of the season at 5:00 of the first period. Right winger Dale Weise picked up the puck at the Toronto blue line, skating with defenseman Roman Polak on his back before leaving a no-look drop pass for Malhotra.

Malhotra skated to the slot and fired one past Bernier, picking up his second point in as many games.

Plekanec doubled Montreal’s lead at 12:57 on a delayed penalty. Defenseman Andrei Markov found Plekanec outside the Leafs’ blue line with a stretch pass through the neutral zone. The Habs’ center made his way untouched into the Toronto zone and wired a wrist shot from the left circle.

Desharnais’ 200th NHL point made it 3-0. The Canadiens intercepted Toronto’s clearing attempt and Bernier stopped the subsequent shot, but the puck was loose in the crease. Right winger Brendan Gallagher got a piece of it before Desharnais, to the left of the cage, tucked home his 10th goal of the season at 1:02 of the third period.

Bernier argued to officials that he was interfered with, but the goal stood.

“We played well. I thought we dominated the game,” the Leafs’ netminder said. “We made a few mistakes and, personally, it was probably one of the worst calls I’ve seen on the third goal. Gallagher just pushed me in and the goal was good. It’s really frustrating.”

Leafs coach Peter Horachek pulled Bernier for the extra attacker with just over 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the third period and Desharnais sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 17:28.

“At the end of the season you see how your year went,” said Desharnais, who has collected points in 10 of his last 14 games. “There are ups and downs, and now I‘m picking up points. Maybe it wasn’t our best game; but, in those kinds of games, you have to make the most of your chances, and that’s what we did tonight.”

NOTES: Injured in the last meeting against the Maple Leafs two weeks ago, Canadiens D Sergei Gonchar returned to the lineup after missing six games. ... Toronto RW Phil Kessel holds the NHL’s fifth-longest active streak of games played as he suited up for his 426th consecutive game. ... Sidelined for the last 18 games while recovering from a concussion, Montreal RW Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau was cleared to play. But he was scratched along with D Mike Weaver. ... Toronto C Trevor Smith missed his fifth straight game with a lower-body injury. ... The game was the third of four meetings between the Canadiens and Maple Leafs, who will complete their season series when they close out the season April 11 in Toronto.