Price, Weber help Canadiens rake Leafs

MONTREAL -- A healthy Carey Price. A functioning power play. Seven wins in a row.

Price stopped 36 shots and Shea Weber scored the winner on the power play to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

"He's so positionally sound and not over-reactive that he makes it look easy," Weber said of Price after picking up his third game-winning goal of the season.

Alex Galchenyuk also scored and assisted on Weber's goal for the Canadiens while Nazem Kadri had the lone goal for Toronto (2-3-3).

"I thought we did lots of good things," Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. "I thought both goaltenders were good. I don't like the 4-on-3 goal; that's on the coaches. Our plan wasn't good enough. We shouldn't have let (Weber) hammer away there. We had some good chances, Carey made some good saves, it was a good hockey. We had lots of opportunity, for sure."

Both sides had their chances in the first period but couldn't beat the two goalies.

Artturi Lehkonen was all alone in front of Andersen but couldn't convert. The Leafs enjoyed a 3-on-2 rush that forced Price from one side to the other to deny Zach Hyman.

Galchenyuk broke the scoreless draw at 6:11 of the second period.

The Canadiens center sent the puck towards Alexander Radulov at the Leafs' blue line. The winger got to it first inside the zone before circling back on the right side and dishing off to a streaking Galchenyuk, who fired home his third of the season from the left circle.

Kadri snapped a lengthy Leafs power-play drought in Montreal at 4:18 of the third period when, from the slot, he deflected William Nylander's shot past Price. The goal marked the first time in Toronto's last 25 tries that it scored with the man advantage against the Canadiens.

"I was thinking shot, try to get it to the net," Nylander said. "And then you see him open so you try to give it to him for a redirect."

"I thought Willy was outstanding tonight," Babcock said of Nylander, whose attempt on a partial breakaway in the second period was snuffed by Price.

"When Willy's competitive and wants the puck like he did tonight, he's hard to handle. I thought he was the best of our young guys tonight."

Defenseman Connor Carrick had a prime opportunity to put the visitors ahead but was denied on a highlight-reel glove save by Price.

"It's just instincts," said Price. "I put a lot of emphasis on tracking the puck well and just let your hockey instincts take over in the game."

Weber's powerful shot put Montreal (8-0-1) ahead just over three minutes later. With the Canadiens on a 4-on-3 advantage, the defenseman and Radulov played give-and-go between the blue line and right circle before Weber fired a blast that beat Andersen glove side.

It marked the fourth straight game that Montreal scored a power play goal, and the seventh time in nine games this season.

"The main thing that sticks out in my mind is that we're moving the puck quickly and taking the shots when they're there," defenseman Jeff Petry said of the Canadiens' power play success. "The more you shoot the puck, the better the results are going to be."

Frederik Andersen made 29 saves for the Maple Leafs.

NOTES: Canadiens C Tomas Plekanec appeared in his 852nd career NHL game, tying him with Mario Tremblay for 17th on the team's all-time games played list. ... Saturday's tilt was the 733rd all-time meeting between the Maple Leafs and Canadiens, with 11 members of Toronto's roster experiencing the longtime rivalry for the first time, including six rookies. ... Montreal dressed the same lineup for a fifth straight game, leaving rookie D Mikhail Sergachev as the lone healthy scratch after LW Daniel Carr was assigned to the AHL on Friday. ... Toronto scratched C Peter Holland and D Frankie Corrado while D Matt Hunwick missed the game with a lower-body injury.