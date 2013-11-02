Preview: Maple Leafs at Canucks

Following a pair of victories in Alberta, the Toronto Maple Leafs wrap up their road trip through Western Canada with a visit to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Toronto is on a three-game winning streak and sits atop the Atlantic Division despite being outshot in 11 consecutive contests. The stellar play of netminders James Reimer and Jonathan Bernier, who combined to stop 84-of-86 shots in back-to-back games against Edmonton and Calgary this week, is the biggest reason for the Maple Leafs’ early success.

The Canucks hoped their goaltending problems were behind them when they traded Cory Schneider in the offseason, but Roberto Luongo has been average -posting a .909 save percentage. Luongo’s issues are more apparent at home, where he is 3-3-0 and has allowed at least two goals in each game despite facing an average of fewer than 27 shots. Backup Eddie Lack has not fared any better and has yet to see a start at home, but that could change if Luongo cannot become the goaltender he was a few seasons ago.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC, NHL Network (U.S.)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (10-4-0): An injury to Tyler Bozak has given Nazem Kadri an opportunity to join the top line with Phil Kessel and James van Riemsdyk - and the trio has combined for 15 points in the last three games. Van Riemsdyk has seven points on a five-game streak, while Kessel leads the team with nine goals, 18 points and 50 shots. Five different Maple Leafs have two power-play goals as Toronto ranks third in the league with 12 goals on 47 man-advantage opportunities.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (9-5-1): Vancouver re-signed twin brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin to four-year contract extensions worth $28 million each on Friday. Captain Henrik Sedin leads the team with 15 assists and 18 points, while his brother is second with 15 points. Ryan Kesler looks to have regained some of the scoring touch he showed during his 41-goal season in 2010-11, leading the team with eight goals and 60 shots after scoring just 26 goals in 94 games over the last two seasons.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto RW Carter Ashton was suspended two games for his boarding penalty on Flames D Derek Smith on Wednesday.

2. The Canucks have struggled with the man advantage at home, scoring just once in 21 power-play opportunities.

3. Bernier is likely to start in net for the Maple Leafs.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 3, Canucks 1