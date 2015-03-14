Preview: Maple Leafs at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks are perilously close to settling for a Western Conference wild-card spot; fortunately for them, the Toronto Maple Leafs are coming to town. The Canucks look to hold their ground in the crowded Pacific Division as they host the lowly Maple Leafs on Saturday night. The Calgary Flames vaulted past the Canucks and into second place in the Pacific Division with Friday’s 6-3 win over Toronto, and the Los Angeles Kings are lurking just one point back in fourth.

While the Canucks are looking in all directions as they jockey for playoff positioning, the Maple Leafs have their gaze set squarely on next season. Toronto was never in Friday’s one-sided loss to the surging Flames, surrendering four first-period goals - including two short-handed tallies - to fall to 8-27-3 in its last 38 games. Jonathan Bernier will receive the start against the Canucks, and will be looking to get his game together after allowing 14 goals over his previous four contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (27-36-6): With the playoffs now a pipe dream, fans in Toronto are focusing on who the Maple Leafs may draft - and it’s no secret that the entire city would love nothing more than to see Connor McDavid in the blue and white next season. But it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Toronto will be in position to secure the first pick; the Buffalo Sabres have all but assured themselves a top-two pick, and have the best chance at locking up No. 1. Toronto is presently fifth-worst in the NHL, a slot that comes with an 8.5-percent chance of landing the top pick.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (38-25-4): A return to health couldn’t have come at a better time for Vancouver, which will put forth one of its most complete lineups of the season Saturday night. Forwards Chris Higgins and Brad Richardson and defensemen Yannick Weber and Kevin Bieksa are all expected to return to the lineup, though forward Alex Burrows missed Friday’s practice and is questionable for Saturday. Eddie Lack is expected to make his 11th straight start; Joacim Eriksson was recalled to back him up while Jacob Markstrom was sent to the American Hockey League to get some playing time.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto has won back-to-back meetings after dropping its previous 11 encounters.

2. Maple Leafs F Nazem Kadri will return to the lineup after serving a three-game suspension for undisclosed off-ice issues.

3. Bernier is 3-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage in three meetings with the Canucks.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 3, Canucks 2