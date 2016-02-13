Preview: Maple Leafs at Canucks

Every time the Vancouver Canucks appear to be falling out of the playoff chase in the Western Conference, they stand up and continue to fight. The Canucks have allowed two goals combined in the last two games and go after their third consecutive victory when they host the struggling Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Vancouver lost center Brandon Sutter (broken jaw) and top-pair defenseman Alexander Edler (broken fibula) this week for an indefinite period and came into Friday two points out of the final playoff spot. “We know where we are in the standings,” Canucks defenseman Alex Biega told the Vancouver Sun. “Every game is do or die for us and every point really matters.” A victory is essential against the injury-ravaged Maple Leafs, who have dropped three in a row to start a five-game road trip and are 3-10-2 since Jan. 6. Toronto could be without three of its top four scorers because of injuries if center Nazem Kadri (lower body) remains out after missing Thursday’s 5-2 loss at Edmonton.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (19-25-9): James van Riemsdyk (foot) and Tyler Bozak (concussion) are out indefinitely, leaving leading point producer Leo Komarov (34) as the only top-four scorer available if Kadri (28) can’t go. Joffrey Lupul (lower body) and Shawn Matthias (undisclosed) did not make the trip while recently acquired forward Milan Michalek (finger) and defenseman Jared Cowen (hip) are questionable. James Reimer, who is likely to get the start in net, and Jonathan Bernier have each allowed seven goals in their last two games.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (22-20-12): Henrik Sedin, who is six behind his twin brother Daniel for the team scoring lead with 38 points, is slated to play his 1,141st game Saturday and pass Trevor Linden for first on the franchise’s all-time list. Thirteen different players registered at least a point in the last two victories while forward Bo Horvat along with defenseman Ben Hutton had two. The Canucks need that kind of depth to stay in the race along with the continued strong play of goalie Ryan Miller (12-15-8), who has allowed two or fewer goals in four straight.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto D Jake Gardiner has scored in each of the last two games to give him five on the season.

2. Vancouver recalled F Alex Friesen and D Yannick Weber on Thursday to replace Edler and Sutter.

3. The Maple Leafs have won three of the last four meetings, including a 4-2 triumph in Toronto on Nov. 14.

PREDICTION: Canucks 5, Maple Leafs 2