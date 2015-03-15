(Updated: UPDATES Canucks in standings 2ND graph)

Canucks 4, Maple Leafs 1: Derek Dorsett and Jannik Hansen scored 32 seconds apart in the second period as host Vancouver won for the third time in four games.

Chris Higgins also tallied and Dorsett added two assists for the Canucks, who moved one point ahead of Calgary for second place in the Pacific Division. Shawn Matthias scored into an empty and Eddie Lack turned aside 28 shots as Vancouver beat Toronto for the 12th time in the last 14 meetings.

Phil Kessel scored on a penalty shot with 7:22 to play for the Maple Leafs, who lost for the 31st time in 39 games (8-28-3). Jonathan Bernier made 31 saves to suffer his first career defeat (3-1-0) against the Canucks.

Higgins, back in the lineup after missing the past three games, converted in the slot off Brad Richardson’s feed from behind the net to open the scoring with 3:16 left in the first period. Vancouver seized control on a pair of quick goals by Dorsett and Hansen just past the six-minute mark of the second period.

Shortly after Toronto’s Tyler Bozak hit the crossbar, Nick Bonino led a 2-on-1 break and slid a pass to Dorsett, who ripped a wrister past Bernier from the left circle. Hansen followed by cleaning up a rebound in front as Ronalds Kenins was knocked into Bernier and it stayed that way until Kessel snapped his eight-game goalless drought, beating Lack on a backhand deke.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dorsett scored in first goal in 24 games and surpassed his previous career high with his 20th and 21st points of the season. ... Maple Leafs F Nazem Kadri registered two shots and four hits after serving a three-game suspension due to disciplinary action. ... Canucks D Kevin Bieksa, who along with Richardson had been sidelined since January, also collected an assist in his return to the lineup.