Arcobello scores twice as Maple Leafs down Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - In a span of 17 seconds, Toronto Maple Leafs right winger Mark Arcobello did something twice he had not done in his previous 13 NHL games.

Arcobello scored two quick goals in the second period as Toronto defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Saturday night to end a three-game losing streak.

“Whenever you get an opportunity to play in the NHL you’ve got to take advantage of it,” said the 27-year from Milford, Conn., who was playing in his third game after a recent call-up from the AHL Toronto Marlies. “I was lucky enough tonight to get a couple of goals. Hopefully I can build off it.”

It also was a big night for left winger Brendan Leipsic, who scored in his first NHL game.

”It feels amazing,“ said the Winnipeg native, who was called up Friday from the Marlies. ”You work hard all your life to get to this point.

“It was a pretty cool experience and hopefully I’ll get a second game.”

Leipsic’s parents, Greg and Kathleen, were in the crowd at Rogers Arena to watch their son.

“They found a way,” Leipsic said. “It was kind of a planes, trains and automobiles to get here.”

The Leafs (20-25-9) remain last in the Eastern Conference. They lost their first three games on this five-game road trip and hadn’t won in Vancouver in 13 years.

“I think we’ve worked real hard on the trip, could have had better success than we had,” said head coach Mike Babcock. “Tonight we were rewarded, scored a few goals and were able to keep (the puck) out.”

Babcock had praise for Leipsic, who Toronto obtained in a trade from Nashville on Feb. 15.

“He’s a greasy little guy who has got a real good skill level, a tenacity about him,” he said. “I thought he played well tonight. It was good for him to score the goal.”

Leipsic made it 3-1 at 3:54 of the third period. A shot from Toronto left winger Rich Clune bounced off defenseman Matt Bartkowski’s head and sailed in the air. Leipsic whacked the puck out of the air past Vancouver goaltender Ryan Miller.

Right winger Brad Boyes and center Leo Komarov also scored for Toronto, which outshot Vancouver 38-19.

Babcock was happy to see defenseman Jake Gardiner collect two assists.

”I think he turned a corner here the other day,“ said Babcock. ”We need him to be important for us.

“He can really skate and move the puck and is a good passer. The better he plays the more we get going.”

A goal from left winger Daniel Sedin gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 3:18 of the second period.

Arcobello tied the game just 69 seconds later. He stole the puck after left winger Sven Baertschi failed to clear the zone and beat Miller with a hard shot. He made it 2-0 by scoring off the rebound of a Gardiner shot.

Baertschi scored late in the third when Vancouver pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker. Center Henrik Sedin, playing in his franchise-record 1,141st game as a Canuck, had an assist.

It a frustrating night for the Canucks (22-21-12) who had just returned home after two wins on the road. Vancouver, which is battling for a playoff spot in the right Western Conference, has lost four straight games at home.

”We did everything that teams do to lose,“ said Henrik Sedin. ”We scored a big first one and then we gave up two right away.

“We did everything wrong in a game we must win.”

Miller, who kept the game close for Vancouver, said the Canucks still believe they can reach the playoffs.

”If we execute there is no reason we can’t make the playoffs,“ he said. ”This league rewards teams that do the work night in and night out.

“There are certain things you have to do in this league to be consistent.”

NOTES: Canucks D Alex Edler (fractured fibula) and C Brandon Sutter (fractured jaw) will be out for at least six weeks. ... Vancouver C Alex Friesen and D Yannick Weber were recalled from the Utica Comets of the AHL. ... Canucks D Alex Biega and RW Adam Cracknell were healthy scratches. ... The Canucks wore their old black-and-yellow jerseys with the skate logo. ... Vancouver’s next game is Monday against Minnesota. ... The Maple Leafs recalled C Brendan Leipsic and LW Jeremy Morin from the AHL Toronto Marlies. ... Toronto D Jared Cowen (hip) and F Josh Leivo (upper body) were placed on injured reserve. ... Maple Leafs C Nazem Kadri (upper body) did not play. ... Toronto C Shawn Matthias was a healthy scratch. ... Toronto’s previous most-recent win in Vancouver on Nov. 22, 2003. ... The Leafs were outscored 15-6 in their previous three losses. ... Toronto’s five-game road trip ends Monday in Chicago.