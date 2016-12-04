Granlund, Horvat lift Canucks past Maple Leafs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Goaltender Ryan Miller felt he had let his Vancouver teammates down earlier this week in a loss to Anaheim.

Miller made amends Saturday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. He made 38 saves during regulation and overtime, then added a couple more big stops in the shootout as the Canucks improved to 11-12-2.

"I wanted to bounce back after Anaheim," Miller said. "I left that game with a bad feeling. I felt like I let the guys down. I wanted to do something to pick them up."

Markus Granlund and Bo Horvat scored in the shootout for Vancouver.

Daniel Sedin and Sven Baertschi scored in regulation for the Canucks, who are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Toronto rookie Auston Matthews tied the game 2-2 at 1:56 of the third period. James van Riemsdyk scored the other goal for the Leafs (10-9-5).

Mitch Marner scored in the shootout.

Miller made 21 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Ducks Thursday night and looked soft on at least one of the goals.

Against Toronto, he was good most of the night, but maybe at his best in the third period and overtime when Vancouver was outshot 18-5.

With just 29 seconds left in the third period Miller blocked a wrist shot from Morgan Rielly. Earlier he made a pad save off Matthews during a power play and slid cross the net to get a piece of a Tyler Bozak shot.

He sealed the win by stopping Bozak on the final attempt of the shootout.

"It's hard late in the game to defend against that kind of skill," said Miller. "They are going to hold pucks, they are going to make moves.

"You are going to have to make some saves and work it out. I just tried to stay in the moment and compete the best I could. It worked out."

Miller also had a little help from defenseman Troy Stecher. Late in the game a shot by Toronto's Connor Brown got behind Miller, but Stecher was able to scoop the puck off the goal line.

"He was an absolute stud tonight," defenseman Erik Gudbranson said of Miller. "I think he wanted to have the last game back and he came out and played fantastic for us.

"You can definitely say he stole that one."

Miller improved his record to 5-9-0 this season. He also leads all NHL goaltenders with a 57-33 record in shootouts.

The Leafs, playing their third road game in five nights, battled back from a 2-0 deficit.

"We played well," said head coach Mike Babcock. "You'd love to get the other point sure, but that was a good game for our team. I thought we really pushed hard as the game went on.

"You've got to give Miller a lot of credit. I thought he did a nice job for them, kind of held the fort there."

The Leafs dominated long stretches of the game and used their speed to put pressure on Vancouver.

"I thought we deserved a better fate," said van Riemsdyk. "We played a good game."

Matthews, who scored his 11th goal of the season and fifth in five games, said Miller was the difference.

"He played a great game," said the 19-year-old. "He definitely stood on his head there for a while in the third period.

"We were generating a lot of chances and he came up big."

The teams played a fast, end-to-end game. They had combined for 171 penalty minutes in a 6-3 Toronto win on Nov. 5. The bad blood in that game started after Toronto's Nazem Kadri left Sedin stretched out on the ice following a blindside hit.

Besides a second-period fight between Gudbranson and Toronto's Matt Martin, the teams were more focused on hockey than settling scores.

"At the end of the day you just want to go play hockey and you want to win," said Horvat. "It's not about getting revenge.

"The best way of getting revenge is winning hockey games and that's what we did tonight."

NOTES: Stephane Quintal, head of the NHL department of player safety, attended the game. ... Vancouver scratches were D Alex Biega and C Joseph Labate. ... Canucks D Ben Hutton played his 100th game. ... RW Alex Burrows scored his first goal and collected his first assist against the Maple Leafs on Jan. 10, 2006. ... G Ryan Miller played Toronto for the 55th time, more than any other opponent. ... The Canucks begin a five-game road trip Tuesday against New Jersey. ... Toronto G Frederik Andersen played despite missing practice Friday with an illness. ... D Martin Marincin, a healthy scratch the last three games, returned to the Toronto lineup. ... The Maple Leafs' healthy scratches were C Peter Holland, D Frank Corrado and D Connor Carrick. ... The game was the first of 12 this month for Toronto, with six on the road. ... The Maple Leafs return home to face Minnesota Wednesday.