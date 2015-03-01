Preview: Maple Leafs at Capitals

The Toronto Maple Leafs seek their first road victory of 2015 when they visit the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Toronto has lost 15 in a row since its last triumph away from home, a shootout win on Dec. 31 in Boston. The Maple Leafs fell to 0-13-2 as visitors on Saturday, when they were blanked 4-0 by Montreal for their second loss at Bell Centre in 15 days.

The Capitals enter with an overall losing streak that reached three games with Friday’s 3-0 setback at Carolina. Washington, which trails Pittsburgh by three points for third place in the Metropolitan Division, has not dropped four in a row since Jan. 16-27. The Capitals and Maple Leafs split a pair of meetings in Toronto earlier this season, with each posting a 6-2 victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, CITY (Toronto), CSN-DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (25-32-5): Toronto’s road skid is its longest since 1982-83, when the club went winless in 18 consecutive contests away from home. Generating offense has been a major issue during the slide, as the Maple Leafs have been held to fewer than two goals in 12 of the 15 defeats. James van Riemsdyk is second on the team with 22 tallies but has scored just once in his last 13 games.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (33-20-10): Washington beefed up its defense corps Saturday by acquiring Tim Gleason from Carolina for fellow blue-liner Jack Hillen and a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft. “I‘m pretty excited, obviously,” Gleason told NHL.com. “(Washington‘s) a playoff team, so this is real exciting to be in the race. I‘m really looking forward to moving along here.” The 32-year-old Gleason, a Michigan native who recorded a goal and six assists in 55 games with the Hurricanes this season, helped the United States to the silver medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

OVERTIME

1. The Maple Leafs have been shut out seven times this season.

2. The Capitals are 8-1-1 in their last 10 home meetings with the Maple Leafs.

3. Toronto C Tyler Bozak leads his team in the season series with two goals while Washington’s Eric Fehr and Marcus Johansson each have scored twice, with the former adding an assist.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Maple Leafs 2