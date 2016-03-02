Preview: Maple Leafs at Capitals

The league-leading Washington Capitals continue their quest for the second Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history when they face off against the NHL-worst Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday in the middle contest of their three-game homestand. Washington, which finished first overall in 2009-10, is the only team with at least 90 points and is four away from the century mark after rallying from a two-goal deficit to post a 3-2 triumph over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has been on a tear of late, collecting seven tallies and 21 assists in his last 21 games to reach the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his career and take the team lead with 65 points. Toronto is counting the days until the season ends as it has been in a freefall since bridging December and January with a three-game winning streak, going 5-15-3 to drop into the league basement with 52 points. The Maple Leafs have lost six of their last seven contests, scoring fewer than three goals in five of the setbacks, while leading scorer Leo Komarov has gone four straight games and seven of his last nine without a point. Washington is hoping to complete a sweep of the three-game season series after posting hard-fought victories at home Nov. 7 and in Toronto three weeks later.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), CSN-DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (21-30-10): Newcomers Brooks Laich and defenseman Connor Carrick already have the chance to stick it to their former team as they were acquired from Washington on Sunday for Daniel Winnik. “I’d had a conversation with (Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan) and conveyed that I wanted to be part of it and wanted to go after a Cup, and unfortunately, that didn’t work out,” Laich told Toronto’s website. “But the flip side of that (is), this is a great opportunity here.” Nazem Kadri had recorded six points during his last five contests after scoring the lone goal in Monday’s 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay to end his nine-game drought.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (46-12-4): Captain Alex Ovechkin has gone two straight games without a goal for the first time since Jan. 14 and 16. The 30-year-old superstar netted 14 tallies in 15 contests between his mini-droughts to reach the 40-goal plateau for the third consecutive season and eighth time in 11 NHL campaigns. Defenseman Mike Weber, who was acquired from Buffalo on Feb. 23, made his debut with Washington on Tuesday and recorded three hits, a game-high five blocks and a plus-1 rating in 12 minutes, 24 seconds of ice time.

OVERTIME

1. Ovechkin was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Month of February after registering 12 goals and four assists in 13 games.

2. Toronto, which has lost five of its last six road games, follows Wednesday’s matchup with a stretch during which it plays 10 of 12 contests at home.

3. Washington G Braden Holtby is one victory shy of matching his career high of 41 set last season.

PREDICTION: Capitals 5, Maple Leafs 2