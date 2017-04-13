Preview: Maple Leafs at Capitals

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals have been here before, one year ago to be exact as one led the other to a Presidents' Trophy to elevate expectations in the nation's capital. After making another short stay in the playoffs last season, Ovechkin and the Capitals hope to take the first step on a longer journey this time around when they host rookie Auston Matthews and the upstart Toronto Maple Leafs in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Thursday.

"He's played at a high level, obviously," the three-time Hart Trophy winner said of the 19-year-old Matthews, who became the first NHL rookie to score 40 goals in a season since, well, Ovechkin, in 2005-06. "Him, (Winnipeg's Patrik) Laine, all those different guys, (Toronto's William) Nylander, they play well. So it's fun to watch." Ovechkin (team co-leading 33 goals) is playing at a pretty high level himself as he recorded 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in his last 15 games as Washington posted an 11-3-1 mark to secure its third Presidents' Trophy in eight years. Toronto also enjoyed a strong finishing kick to end the regular season, recording a 12-5-1 mark to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in four years and third since 2003-04.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, USA, CBC, TVA Sports

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (40-27-15): Matthews didn't go it alone on Toronto's fifth-ranked offense as Nylander (22 goals, 39 assists) and Mitch Marner (19 goals, 42 assists) finished tied for third in points among rookies with 61. While the kids are alright, veteran goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to return to the crease for the playoff opener after being scratched from the regular-season finale following a bump in the head by Pittsburgh's Tom Sestito. Tyler Bozak and defenseman Roman Polak (lower body) returned to practice on Wednesday but rookie blue-liner Nikita Zaitsev (upper body) was ruled out of the series opener, leading to Martin Marincin likely being inserted into the lineup.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (55-19-8): For all of the publicity received by its high-octane offense, Washington features arguably the best defensive corps in the league that has surrendered the league's fewest goals (177) and fourth-fewest shots (2,282). Trade deadline acquisition Kevin Shattenkirk has meshed nicely with John Carlson, Matt Niskanen, Karl Alzner and Dmitry Orlov in front of reigning Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby. "The playoffs to me is more blocking things out as opposed to trying to be a hero," said Holtby, who became the third netminder in NHL history to record three consecutive seasons of at least 40 wins. "You work on your game throughout the year so that you are at your top coming into the playoffs."

OVERTIME

1. Washington won two of the three meetings against Toronto this season and is 10-2-1 in the last 13 encounters.

2. The Maple Leafs boast the second-ranked power play (23.8 percent) while the Capitals are tied for third with the Penguins at 23.1 percent.

3. Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom (NHL second-best 63 assists, team-leading 86 assists) scored a goal and set up two others versus Toronto this season.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Maple Leafs 1