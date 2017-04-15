Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz insisted that the series opener provided a "really good wakeup call" while Toronto Maple Leafs bench boss Mike Babcock told reporters his team's physical play could provide the Presidents' Trophy winners with some sleepless nights. Toronto looks to avenge letting an early two-goal lead go by the boards and even its Eastern Conference first-round series with Washington on Saturday when the clubs play Game 2 at the Verizon Center.

While Toronto native and fourth-line forward Tom Wilson scored in overtime in Washington's 3-2 win on Thursday, the Maple Leafs rode their aggressive play to a quick 2-0 advantage. "I think what they found out (Thursday) is they can skate with them, you can be physical with them," Babcock said. "They're a team that gives the puck back to you when you're physical, just like when they're physical with us. ... Now, it's important that we leave here 1-1." Babcock's charges will need to keep an eye on veteran Justin Williams, who belied his "Mr. Game 7" moniker with a statement in the series opener by recording his fourth career multi-goal playoff performance and 18th multi-point postseason game. The three-time Stanley Cup champion and 2014 Conn Smythe Trophy recipient, Williams has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his last 10 contests overall and is riding a five-game playoff point streak (five goals, two assists).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS: Toronto's youth was on display early as 19-year-old rookie Mitch Marner scored 1:35 into the game and defenseman Jake Gardner doubled the advantage eight minutes later. "I just think we didn't come with any nerves," Marner said of the Maple Leafs, who had nine players making their playoff debuts and their entire lineup having just 292 combined postseason appearances, as opposed to Washington boasting more than 1,000 spread across its lineup. "Just come in here and play a hockey game, and I think that was what we all did." Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (upper body) will have to wait to make his playoff debut as his spirited argument to compete in Game 2 was denied by Babcock on Friday.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS: Captain Alex Ovechkin traditionally has the answer for most of the problems on the ice, but the three-time Hart Trophy winner was at a loss for his team's slow start out of the gate. "It's hard to say what was up there," Ovechkin told reporters. "Maybe we were a little bit nervous, maybe kind of feel the pressure a little bit. But when they score, all the bench said, 'Just calm down and let's play our way.' " Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie (team co-leaders with 33 goals) found it hard to do that against a tenacious Toronto defense as each mustered just one shot, although the latter set up Williams' first tally for his seventh point (five goals, two assists) in his last seven playoff games.

OVERTIME

1. Washington D Kevin Shattenkirk recorded his 25th career playoff assist on Thursday and led all skaters with nine shots in Game 1.

2. Toronto rookie C Auston Matthews (team-leading 40 goals, 69 points) mustered just one shot in the series opener.

3. The Capitals have won eight in a row at home against the Maple Leafs.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Maple Leafs 2