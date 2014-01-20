Preview: Maple Leafs at Coyotes

The Toronto Maple Leafs are riding a four-game winning streak heading into a four-game Western Conference road trip, starting Monday with a visit to the Phoenix Coyotes. The Maple Leafs have fared well against the Pacific Division this season, going 5-3-0 - including a 2-1 home shootout victory over Phoenix on Dec. 19. The Coyotes have won their last two home games after dropping six of their first seven contests in January.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier has emerged as the starter for Toronto lately and should be in the crease on Monday - despite allowing at least three goals in five of his last six starts. Mike Smith is expected to make his fifth straight appearance after allowing four goals over his last three starts for the Coyotes. The Maple Leafs are a disappointing 8-10-4 on the road, while Phoenix is 14-7-3 at Jobing.com Arena.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Leafs TV, Fox Sports Arizona

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (25-20-5): Dave Bolland is nearing a return from the ankle injury that has kept him out since Nov. 5, but will not travel with the team on the road trip. The line of Phil Kessel (13 points), Tyler Bozak (12) and James van Riemsdyk (nine) has been effective in January. Nazem Kadri answered trade rumors by setting up two goals on Saturday in Toronto’s 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (23-16-9): Keith Yandle has four assists in his last three games and leads team defensemen with 32 points. Fellow blue-liner Oliver Ekman-Larsson saw his four-game point streak come to an end on Saturday as Phoenix is receiving more offense from the back end. Forward Radim Vrbata has not scored since Dec. 27 - an 11-game drought - while forward Mike Ribeiro has three points in his last 10 games while dealing with a nagging lower-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes coach Dave Tippett became the 25th NHL head coach to reach 450 career victories on Saturday.

2. The Maple Leafs have not won five in a row since Jan. 27-Feb. 6, 2007, when Andrew Raycroft was their starting goaltender.

3. Toronto has not won in Phoenix since Oct. 23, 2003, dropping its last three visits to the desert by a combined score of 16-5.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Maple Leafs 1