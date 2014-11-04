Preview: Maple Leafs at Coyotes

The Toronto Maple Leafs have found their stride following one of their worst efforts of the season and carry a three-game winning streak into Tuesday’s road matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. Toronto has outscored the opposition 11-3 during the three-game run, including a 3-2 home win over Chicago on Saturday. “We knew what we were doing was unacceptable and we needed to get back to playing Toronto Maple Leaf hockey,” center Peter Holland said. “When we play our brand of hockey, we’re a good team, we’re tough to beat.”

The Coyotes were trending in the opposite direction of the Maple Leafs, dropping three in a row and six of seven before outlasting Washington 6-5 on Sunday in the finale of a four-game road trip. Arizona continued to give up plenty of goals during its three-game skid, getting outscored 12-4, and Sunday’s six-goal eruption matched the team’s total from the previous five games combined. Toronto won both meetings with the Coyotes last season, ending a string of six consecutive victories by Arizona in the series.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN Ontario (Toronto), FSN Arizona Plus

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (6-4-1): Joffrey Lupul suffered a broken hand in practice last week and is expected to be sidelined for three weeks, providing an expanded role for Holland. The former first-round pick of Anaheim has quickly capitalized on his chances for added playing time, collecting an assist in Friday’s 4-1 victory at Columbus before scoring the game-winning goal in the third period against the Blackhawks. “Anytime you move up the lineup and you take on a bigger role, it’s definitely an opportunity and something I was trying to focus on,” said Holland, who has scored four of his 11 career goals versus Chicago.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (4-6-1): Tobias Rieder was promoted from Portland of the American Hockey League prior to Sunday’s game and had a memorable debut, scoring what proved to be the decisive goal to become the eighth Arizona player - and first German-born one - to score in his first NHL game. “It was tough going to bed (Saturday) night - I‘m not going to lie,” said Rieder, who had scored four goals in nine games with Portland. “I think I haven’t really realized it. This is a dream come true.” Sam Gagner ended a 10-game goal-scoring drought with his first tally as a member of the Coyotes.

OVERTIME

1. Maple Leafs G Jonathan Bernier is 3-0-0 with a 1.15 goals-against average versus the Coyotes.

2. Arizona scored a pair of power-play goals Sunday and is tied for fourth in the league with a 25.6 percent success rate.

3. Coyotes captain Shane Doan has collected 14 points in his last 15 games against Toronto.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Coyotes 3