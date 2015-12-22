Preview: Maple Leafs at Coyotes

The Toronto Maple Leafs attempt to extend their point streak to seven games when they continue their three-game road trip Tuesday against the Arizona Coyotes. Toronto improved to 4-0-2 in its last six contests with a 7-4 triumph at Colorado on Monday.

Tyler Bozak scored three times during a four-goal third period for his second career hat trick and defenseman Jake Gardiner collected four assists as the Maple Leafs produced their highest offensive output of the season. Arizona improved to 2-1-1 on its six-game homestand with a 1-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday. Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored his team-leading fourth game-winning goal and Louis Domingue made 25 saves en route to his first career shutout as the Coyotes clamped down defensively after surrendering 12 goals during their previous two games. Arizona looks to complete a sweep of the two-game season series after escaping Toronto with a 4-3 triumph Oct. 26.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TSN4 (Toronto), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (12-13-7): Toronto’s power play was clicking on all cylinders Monday, as the club converted all three of its opportunities after going 2-for-20 during the previous seven games. Leo Komarov scored two of the man-advantage goals against the Avalanche and also notched an assist for his second consecutive three-point performance. The 28-year-old Estonian has collected five goals and three assists during his four-game point streak.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (15-15-2): Ekman-Larsson’s game-winner Saturday was the 20th of his career, a new franchise record for defensemen. The 24-year-old Swede eclipsed the mark set by Teppo Numminen, who played for the franchise from 1988-2003. Ekman-Larsson ranks 10th overall on the franchise list, which is headed by current captain Shane Doan (66).

OVERTIME

1. Komarov has scored 15 goals in 32 games this season after recording 12 in 104 contests during the previous two campaigns.

2. Doan will be playing in his 1,418th career game, which will move him past Luke Richardson for sole possession of 29th place on the all-time list.

3. Toronto RW PA Parenteau has scored half of his eight goals this season on the power play.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Maple Leafs 1