Coyotes jump on top, hold off Maple Leafs

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- After a frustrating start to the season, the Arizona Coyotes believed the bounces would begin to come their way. They figured it was a just matter of earning some breaks.

The Coyotes succeeded on that score Tuesday.

Arizona got a pair of relatively easy goals in the first period, and goaltender Mike Smith made the early lead stand up in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Gila River Arena.

Center Sam Gagner took advantage of a turnover for his second goal in as many games midway through the first period, and right wing Martin Erat scored when his shot ricocheted off a defender five minutes later for a lead the Coyotes never lost.

”You play the right way, you get those bounces,“ said Smith, who had 28 saves and was only scored upon only when Toronto was on the power play. ”As a group, we understood that.

“We talked about our identity, what we need to do to be in hockey games and give ourselves a chance to win. Tonight, we did that for a more consistent time, and we earned some bounces. We deserved to win.”

Coyotes center Antoine Vermette scored an unassisted goal early in the second period for a 3-0 lead as Arizona (5-6-1) put together its second two-game winning streak of the season.

Defensemen Dion Phaneuf and Cody Franson scored power-play goals for Toronto (6-5-1), which had won its past three and four of its past five. Right winger Phil Kessel assisted on both goals.

“It’s a disappointing start for our team, and it cost us tonight,” Phaneuf said. “The puck was bouncing early. It does that here. You are playing in a building where it is extremely warm outside, so the ice gets choppy pretty quick. We weren’t sharp enough in all areas.”

Smith made a sprawling glove stop on a point-blank shot from Leafs center Tyler Bozak late in the second period to preserve a 3-1 lead.

Toronto goalie James Reimer recorded 30 saves while making a second consecutive start. In a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, he weathered 47 shots, 26 in the third period.

”We started very well,“ Arizona coach Dave Tippett said. ”We were dictating the play.

“Smitty had a strong game, which was great to see. We talked about, ‘We have to manage the game better.’ It’s playing smart, but it’s also executing smart. It’s more about getting it done.”

Gagner scored his second goal in as many games after a giveaway by Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner, who had the puck jump over his stick to Coyotes left wing Lauri Korpikoski. Gagner received a pass from Korpikoski for a point-blank shot and a 1-0 lead at 10:29.

Erat made it 2-0 with his fourth goal of the season, when his wrap-around shot from close range deflected off Leafs defenseman Stephane Robidas at 15:35 of the first period.

“It’s a long season,” Erat said. “There are going to be stretches when you can score. You are trying to work hard. Sometimes you get a lucky break and it is going to go in.”

Erat, who scored at least 16 goals in eight straight seasons with the Nashville Predators through 2011-12, had only three goals in 70 games last season.

“What happened last year?” Erat said when told he surpassed his total from last year.

Franson scored midway through the third period to make it 3-1, and Phaneuf scored at 13:53 of the third period. The Coyotes allowed a power-play goal for a fifth straight game, and they have given up seven goals the last 16 times they went a man down.

“Our power play delivered a couple of goals for us and gave us a chance, but our execution level was nowhere near where it needed to be,” Maple Leafs coach Randy Carlyle said. “Turtle start, slower than slow. No explanation for that one. It seemed like we were in neutral and they were in third gear, and we were chasing.”

NOTES: Toronto G Jonathan Bernier did not start despite a 3-0-0 record and a 1.15 goal-against average against the Coyotes in his career. ... Arizona recalled D Brandon Gormley from Portland and returned F Justin Hodgman to the AHL club. Gormley played 22 games with the Coyotes last season but was returned to the minors after a sluggish training camp. ... Arizona D Oliver Ekman-Larsson entered the game seventh in the league in average minutes per game (25:57) and last in the league in plus-minus (minus-13). He played a game-high 31:31 and finished plus-2. ... Toronto RW Phil Kessel leads U.S.-born players with 198 goals since the start of the 2008-09 season, 30 more than Minnesota LW Zach Parise. ... Dave Tippett coached his 388th game with the Coyotes, two short of Bob Francis’ franchise record. Wayne Gretzky coached 328 games.