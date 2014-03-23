Preview: Maple Leafs at Devils

The New Jersey Devils welcome back a former member for the second time in three games when they host David Clarkson and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. Clarkson, who signed with Toronto as a free agent last summer after spending the first seven seasons of his NHL career with the Devils, returns to New Jersey three days after former captain Zach Parise visited for the first time as a member of the Minnesota Wild. The 29-year-old Clarkson has recorded only four goals and six assists in 50 contests with the Maple Leafs, who are looking to halt their four-game losing streak.

Toronto, which is one point ahead of both Detroit and Washington for the first wild card in the Eastern Conference, saw its skid continue with a 4-3 home loss to Montreal on Saturday. New Jersey remained six points out of the second wild-card spot as it fell to 1-2-0 on its five-game homestand with a 2-0 loss to the New York Rangers. The Maple Leafs enter with a six-game winning streak against the Devils thanks to a pair of shootout wins at home earlier this season, with James van Riemsdyk scoring the decisive goal in each contest.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RDS2, Leafs TV (Toronto), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (36-28-8): Toronto received a bit of good news in Saturday’s loss as Dave Bolland returned to the lineup after missing 56 games with an ankle injury. The center received just over nine minutes of ice time, registering one shot on goal while winning eight of his nine faceoffs. Despite the strong performance on draws, coach Randy Carlyle believes there is room for improvement but warns it may take time. “I think that (Bolland) will get better,” Carlyle said after the loss. “I think (Sunday) will be a tough game for him, with the back-to-back and having to travel.”

ABOUT THE DEVILS (30-28-13): New Jersey welcomed back one player Saturday while losing another. Center Ryan Carter returned to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury and saw 7:42 of ice time. But defenseman Anton Volchenkov left the contest early in the second period with a lower-body ailment and did not return.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto G Jonathan Bernier will miss his fifth straight game due to a groin injury as he did not travel to New Jersey.

2. The Devils have been shut out nine times this season, including twice in their last four games.

3. Maple Leafs LW Joffrey Lupul ended his six-game goal-scoring drought Saturday with just his second tally in 11 contests.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 5, Devils 2