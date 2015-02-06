Preview: Maple Leafs at Devils

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to halt a 10-game winless skid when they face the host New Jersey Devils on Friday. Toronto paid a visit to the Garden State on Jan. 28 and lost in a shootout, which is the only point the Maple Leafs have earned since Jan. 9. The Devils can sweep Toronto in their three-game season series with a victory at Prudential Center, where New Jersey is 10-7-7.

With a 2-1 triumph over Ottawa on Tuesday, the Devils have points in their last seven home contests (5-0-2) and are wrapping up a five-game stretch at home with only five goals allowed over the first four contests. The Maple Leafs have been outscored 29-10 and their power play is 2-for-31 on their winless streak. A victory Friday would give New Jersey 10 wins versus the Atlantic - the only division against which it has a winning record.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, Sportsnet Ontario (Toronto), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (22-26-4): Captain Dion Phaneuf will miss his fifth straight game due to an apparent hand injury, while goaltender Jonathan Bernier is expected to start Friday despite suffering a cut in a 4-3 loss to Nashville on Tuesday. Defenseman Stephane Robidas returned to the lineup versus the Predators after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. Phil Kessel has one goal on 35 shots during Toronto’s winless streak.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (20-22-9): Cory Schneider is expected to make his league-leading 45th start Friday. Mike Cammalleri has goals in each of his last two contests and 17 on the season - including seven game-winners, which ties him for the league lead. Michael Ryder has been a healthy scratch for four games while defenseman Eric Gelinas has sat for the last three as both players appear to be in Lou Lamoriello’s doghouse.

OVERTIME

1. Devils F Jaromir Jagr has 73 points in 52 career games against Toronto.

2. Toronto is 1-10-1 under interim head coach Peter Horachek.

3. New Jersey has not won three straight games since the start of the season.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Maple Leafs 1