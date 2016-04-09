Preview: Maple Leafs at Devils

The New Jersey Devils have unraveled since they were eliminated from playoff contention and will take a four-game losing streak into Saturday’s matchup against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs in the season finale for both teams. The Devils have scored only six goals during their four-game skid and 10 during a 1-5-1 slide.

“I wouldn’t say the level slipped,” New Jersey backup goaltender Keith Kinkaid said after Thursday’s 4-2 home loss to Tampa Bay. “We’re still battling out there.” The Maple Leafs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 overtime win at Philadelphia on Thursday to remain tied with Edmonton for the worst record in the league. Coach Mike Babcock acknowledged that a loss boosts Toronto’s chances to earn the top overall draft pick. “At the same time, we have to respect one another in the game and play it the right way,” Babcock said.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC (Toronto), MSG-Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (29-41-11): Rookie William Nylander, the No. 8 overall selection in the 2014 draft, collected only two points - both goals - in his first 10 games, but is averaging a point per contest since with four goals and seven assists over the past 11 contests. Colin Greening, one of the players acquired in the blockbuster trade for former captain Dion Phaneuf, is also finishing the season on a high note with four goals in his last four games. Rookie Garret Sparks, who has yielded 14 goals during a four-start skid, will be in net versus New Jersey.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (37-36-8): Rookie Sergey Kalinin picked an opportune time to snap a 20-game goal-scoring drought, tallying twice in New Jersey’s 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday with a pair of representatives from the Russian national team scouting the game. Kalinin, who has scored only eight goals, has added motivation to make the team for the world championships, to be held in Russia from May 6-22. “Oh, yeah. Sure it’s important. Especially because the world championships are in Russia,” Kalinin said. “I will be excited if I can play there.”

OVERTIME

1. Devils G Cory Schneider has lost his last six decisions overall, but he is 4-0-3 lifetime against the Maple Leafs.

2. Toronto has won both meetings this season against New Jersey - both by 3-2 scores in shootouts.

3. Devils coach John Hynes will coach Team USA at the world championships.

PREDICTION: Devils 4, Maple Leafs 3