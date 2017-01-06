Preview: Maple Leafs at Devils

The Toronto Maple Leafs finally had their five-game winning streak halted but they still have points in six straight contests entering a road game at the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Toronto went beyond regulation for the fourth game in a row, giving up three third-period goals in a 6-5 overtime loss at Washington on Tuesday.

"It's very unacceptable to continue to go down that road," Maple Leafs rookie sensation Auston Matthews said of the team's struggles to maintain multiple-goal leads. "We're continuing to play well in the first, second period, get leads and then kind of explode on us, so it's definitely something we want to clean up." Matthews, who is riding a seven-game point streak, scored twice and set up another goal in a 5-4 shootout loss at New Jersey on Nov. 23. The Devils closed out 2016 on a 2-9-1 skid but have kicked off the new year with back-to-back wins, handing Carolina its first regulation home defeat in 12 games on Tuesday. Friday's matchup kicks off a three-game homestand for New Jersey, which looks to build upon a 10-4-2 record at Prudential Center.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (17-12-8): Matthews collected a pair of assists in Carolina -- his fourth straight contest with two points -- and has 11 points during his seven-game string. The No. 1 overall pick snapped a 13-game goalless drought in the first meeting with the Devils, igniting a hot streak in which he has 14 tallies in the past 18 games. With Toronto facing a home matchup against Montreal on Saturday, rookie netminder Antoine Bibeau could make his third career start versus the Devils.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (16-16-7): Michael Cammalleri picked a good time to end a 14-game goalless drought, scoring what proved to be the decisive tally and adding an assist in the 3-1 victory at Carolina. Cammalleri burned the Maple Leafs in the previous meeting, returning from a two-week absence with a season-best four-point outing on a goal and three assists. With Devils captain Andy Greene missing practice Thursday after he was hurt in Tuesday's game, defenseman Seth Helgeson was recalled from the minors.

OVERTIME

1. Greene (upper body) is riding a streak of 350 consecutive games played. He is listed as day-to-day.

2. Maple Leafs C Nazem Kadri has four goals in the past seven contests.

3. New Jersey is 0-for-21 on the power play in the last four games.

