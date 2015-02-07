(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Devils 4, Maple Leafs 1: Patrik Elias scored his 400th career goal as host New Jersey extended Toronto’s winless streak to 11 games.

Tuomo Ruutu, Steve Bernier and Jaromir Jagr also tallied for the Devils, who have won three straight games for the first time since the start of the season. Cory Schneider made 33 saves in his league-leading 45th start.

Tyler Bozak netted the lone goal for the Maple Leafs, who are 0-10-1 on their skid. James Reimer stopped 13 shots in dropping his eighth consecutive decision.

Ruutu opened the scoring with a backhander that fooled Reimer 9:32 into the contest and Elias netted his milestone goal 83 seconds into the middle session to double the lead. Bernier made it 3-0 at 13:31 with his sixth goal in eight games.

Bozak spoiled Schneider’s shutout bid by converting a power-play opportunity at 11:51 of the third period. Jagr capped the scoring with 2:45 remaining, extending his point streak to three games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New Jersey swept the three-game season series, winning twice in regulation and once in a shootout. … Jagr has collected 74 points in 53 career meetings with the Maple Leafs. … Reimer has not recorded a victory since Dec. 14.