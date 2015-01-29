Devils extend Leafs’ losing streak

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils left the Prudential Center unimpressed with the quality of the hockey game they had authored.

Down the hallway, their opponent, the Toronto Maple Leafs, collectively praised what they had accomplished.

There is one problem with both sentiments.

The Devils left their home rink with a 2-1 win over the Leafs on Wednesday night after centers Jacob Josefson and Patrik Elias scored in the shootout.

With the win, New Jersey (18-22-8) has won three-of-its-last-five, while Toronto (22-23-4) continued its season-high seven-game losing streak.

Toronto left winger James van Riemsdyk and Devils defenseman Adam Larsson scored the game’s only regulation goals.

“It wasn’t a pretty game, no question,” Elias said.“ We didn’t play great. They had a lot of quality chances and (New Jersey goaltender Cory Schneider) allowed us to stay in the game.”

That he did.

Schneider made 29 saves in his league-leading 42nd start of the season. His best saves were an in-tight stop on Toronto center Mike Santorelli midway through the second period with the game in a 0-0 deadlock, and Leafs right winger Phil Kessel’s power play backhand attempt with 29 seconds left in the period.

Kessel hasn’t scored since Jan. 9, a stretch of seven games.

“I’ve never been this cold,” Kessel said.

Schneider’s counterpart, Toronto goaltender Jonathan Bernier, turned away 22 of 23 shots. His two best saves were a rising shot off the stick of New Jersey defenseman Andy Greene from the high slot 8:28 into the third period, and a stop on a Mike Cammalleri breakaway with 4:50 left.

But both goaltenders allowed goals they would want back.

Van Riemsdyk’s backhander opened the scoring with 8:11 left in regulation as the Middletown, NJ., native accepted center Tyler Bozak’s centering pass before dekeing Schneider out of position.

“I think my pad came down on top of my stick there so I was more mad at myself because I felt that I knew what he was going to do but my pad didn’t get down and he slipped it under,” Schneider said.

Larsson’s wrist shot from the point drew the Devils even at 1 with 2:50 left to force overtime.

”I didn’t see it,“ Bernier said. ”It would have been nice (to win) 1-0 (but) we have to feel good about ourselves. We got a point.

“Lots of positives tonight.”

Toronto finished with a 30-22 advantage in shots on goal, and out-attempted the Devils 46-34.

”I think we have to create more shots down the middle,“ Leafs coach Peter Horachek said. ”You have to have that mindset.

“I think we have to do more of that.”

Toronto had the better chances in the extra period, as Kessel had a shot from the slot and defenseman Morgan Rielly had a shift in which he controlled the puck in the offensive zone. New Jersey’s best chance was winger Martin Havlat’s shot.

Neither team was effective on the power play. New Jersey killed all five Toronto power plays, while the Leafs repaid the favor by killing the three New Jersey power plays. Toronto had 12 shots on the man advantage and the Devils had five power-play shots.

NOTES: Before the game, New Jersey activated LW Tuomo Ruutu from injured reserve. He had not played since Jan. 9, missing three games due to the flu. ... The Devils will honor their 1995 Stanley Cup championship club March 7 before they play longtime rival Philadelphia. “We are all looking forward to welcoming the coaches, players and staff, as well as their families, from our first championship team back here to New Jersey,” general manager Lou Lamoriello said in a statement. “They set the standard to which all of our other teams have been compared to.” ... Toronto is one of three teams in the NHL to rank in the top 10 in power-play and penalty-kill success rate, along with Eastern Conference rivals Pittsburgh and Detroit. ... Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan traveled with the team. ... The announced attendance was 15,882. ... Toronto did not have D Dion Phaneuf and D Stephane Robidas, as both were out with upper-body injuries. LW Josh Leivo was scratched. ... The Devils scratched D Peter Harrold and RW Michael Ryder. ... Scouts from 16 NHL teams were in attendance.