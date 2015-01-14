Preview: Maple Leafs at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks continue their season-high eight-game homestand Wednesday, when they attempt to snap their six-game losing streak against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Anaheim’s most-recent defeat in the all-time series came on Dec. 16, when it dropped a 6-2 decision in Toronto. The Ducks improved to 4-2-0 on the stretch at Honda Center on Sunday with a 5-4 shootout triumph over Winnipeg as Kyle Palmieri and Rickard Rakell erased a two-goal deficit in the third period before defenseman Sami Vatanen netted the decisive tally in the sixth round of the bonus format.

Toronto came up empty in the opener of its four-game road trip on Monday, falling 2-0 at Los Angeles. It was the Maple Leafs’ ninth loss in 12 contests following a six-game winning streak from Dec. 6-16. All-Star Phil Kessel scored two goals and set up another while Tyler Bozak recorded a tally and an assist in Toronto’s home victory over Anaheim last month.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (22-18-3): Only five teams have fewer than the seven road wins recorded by Toronto, which is in the midst of a stretch during which it plays 16 of 20 away from home. The club has dropped nine of its last 12 on the road, with two of its three victories in that span coming in shootouts. Center Leo Komarov suffered an upper-body injury in Monday’s loss and is unlikely to play against Anaheim.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (27-10-6): Rakell registered two goals and two assists Sunday for his first career multi-point performance and a share of the franchise rookie record for a single game. The 21-year-old Swede tallied once over his first 53 NHL contests before his two-goal effort against the Jets. captain Ryan Getzlaf has scored a goal against every team except the Maple Leafs, recording six assists in as many career meetings.

1. Toronto has not lost to Anaheim since falling in a shootout on Oct. 21, 2008.

2. Ducks G Frederik Andersen has allowed at least three goals in each of his last three contests but is 3-0-0 in that span.

3. The Maple Leafs have scored a total of two goals in their last three road games - all losses.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Maple Leafs2