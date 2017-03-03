Preview: Maple Leafs at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks' inability to put together back-to-back victories has them in danger of falling out of third place in the Pacific Division. Anaheim looks to avoid a second straight loss when it begins a three-game homestand Friday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Ducks, who are coming off a 4-1 setback at Los Angeles on Saturday, hope their five-day break was revitalizing as they are just two points ahead of Calgary for third in the Pacific — but still only two behind Edmonton for second. Toronto has fallen out of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference thanks to a slide that reached four games (0-1-3) with Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss at Los Angeles. The Maple Leafs, who are even in points with the New York Islanders for the wild card but have played one more game and have two fewer regulation/overtime wins, have won only two of their last nine road contests (2-5-2). Toronto also dropped its first meeting with Anaheim this season at home Dec. 19 as Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler scored with 6:52 remaining in the third period to snap a 2-2 tie.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, TSN4 (Toronto), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (28-21-14): Toronto squandered a 2-0 lead Thursday and fell to 0-1-1 on its California road trip, but Brian Boyle notched an assist on defenseman Nikita Zaitsev's goal for his first point in his second game since being acquired from Tampa Bay. Veteran Eric Fehr, who was obtained from Pittsburgh at Wednesday's trade deadline, was a healthy scratch against the Kings. The 31-year-old center needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (32-21-10): Anaheim made a minor deal prior to Wednesday's trade deadline, acquiring center Sam Carrick and left wing Spencer Abbott — both of whom were assigned to the minors — from Chicago for left wing Kenton Helgesen and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick. The team's only additions have come from its farm system, as center Chris Wagner and rookie defenseman Brandon Montour were recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Wagner scored three goals in 25 games with the Ducks earlier this season while Montour recorded a tally and an assist in 12 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Ducks C Ryan Kesler is three assists shy of 300 for his career and one tally away from his fourth straight 20-goal season.

2. Toronto is a dismal 1-8 in shootouts this season.

3. Anaheim RW Corey Perry, a former 50-goal scorer, has netted only 11 in 63 games this campaign and tallied in only one of his last 14 contests.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Maple Leafs 2