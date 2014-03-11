Maple Leafs 3, Ducks 1: Phil Kessel and Tyler Bozak each scored a goal and set up two others while Jonathan Bernier made 43 saves as Toronto won in coach Randy Carlyle’s return to Anaheim.

Defenseman Paul Ranger also tallied as the Maple Leafs improved to 14-3-3 in their last 20 games while posting their fifth win in a row against the Ducks.

Corey Perry scored his team-leading 35th goal to remain one ahead of Kessel for second place in the league - nine behind Washington captain Alex Ovechkin. Frederik Andersen turned aside 20 shots for the Ducks, who fell to 4-6-2 in their last 12 at Honda Center after starting the season with a 20-0-2 mark at home.

Toronto scored seven seconds into a 4-on-3 power-play opportunity as captain Dion Phaneuf’s hard slap pass caromed off the stick of Bozak and past Andersen at 16:51 of the first period. Kessel netted his 13th goal in 18 contests just 2 1/2 minutes later as the United States Olympian’s bid on a breakaway rolled off the knob of Andersen’s stick and into the net.

Ranger converted a 2-on-1 rush with Kessel at 3:44 of the second to give Toronto a 3-0 lead. Perry trimmed the deficit from the doorstep with his fifth goal in four contests, but Bernier held the fort to improve to 12-2-3 in his last 17 games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carlyle and assistant Dave Farrish were honored with a short video tribute during a break in the first period. Carlyle was behind the bench when the Ducks skated to their Stanley Cup title in 2007 but was fired by the team four years later. ... Bozak has recorded multi-point performances in five of his last 10 contests. ... Toronto went 1-for-2 on the power play after failing to produce with the man advantage in its previous eight games (0-for-18).