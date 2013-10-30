Preview: Maple Leafs at Flames

The Toronto Maple Leafs got their western Canada road trip off to a good start and hope to keep the momentum going when they visit the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Toronto sits atop the Atlantic Division having won its last two games on the strength of its goaltending and the play of Phil Kessel. Kessel has 10 points - including seven of his nine goals - on a four-game streak, scoring the game-winning goal in two of those contests.

The Flames have yet to lose in regulation at home, posting a 3-0-1 record. Calgary returned home after winning once on a five-game road trip to defeat the Washington Capitals on Saturday, when it scored a season-high five goals. The Flames will need a similar offensive output if they hope to keep pace with a Toronto team that leads the Eastern Conference in goals with 44.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (9-4-0): James Reimer recorded his 11th career shutout on Tuesday with a 43-save effort. Reimer and Jonathan Bernier have formed a formidable tandem for Toronto early in the season, combining to stop 432-of-461 shots they have faced. Joffrey Lupul returned to the Maple Leafs’ lineup after missing time with a bruised foot and fired four shots in 16:24 of ice time, while Tyler Bozak remains out with a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (5-4-2): Rookie Sean Monahan has one assist in his last three games but is still second on the team in scoring with 11 points - two behind Jiri Hudler. Goaltending remains a concern for Calgary, with both Joey MacDonald and Karri Ramo carrying goals-against averages over 3.00. Former Maple Leaf Lee Stempniak is week-to-week with a broken foot, while captain Mark Giordano is out for at least a month with a broken ankle.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto C Nazem Kadri is filling in for Bozak on the top line with Kessel and LW James van Riemsdyk and was rewarded with three points Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Edmonton. Kadri has 12 points in 13 games.

2. Flames D Dennis Wideman has seven goals and 21 points in 27 career games against the Maple Leafs - more than he has against any other team.

3. Toronto has not won at Calgary since Dec. 27, 2002, losing its last five trips in regulation and going 0-5-2 overall.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Flames 2