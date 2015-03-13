Preview: Maple Leafs at Flames

The Calgary Flames continue to garner attention as one of the Western Conference’s biggest surprises - while the Toronto Maple Leafs are making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Flames look to resume their unexpected playoff march Friday night as they host the struggling Maple Leafs. Calgary is coming off a 6-3 victory over Anaheim as it looks to march up the Pacific Division standings, while the Maple Leafs are playing for next year and dealing with even more turmoil.

The latest problem in Toronto: a disciplinary issue that has resulted in forward Nazem Kadri being suspended for three games. Kadri was given the ban earlier this week for what team president Brendan Shanahan referred to as a trend of off-ice issues. “It’s time for him to start making better decisions,” Shanahan told the media on Wednesday. “He understands our decision, he understands how serious we are about him taking the next step. And incidents like this won’t be tolerated.”

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (27-35-6): Kadri is set to become a restricted free agent this season, and the 24-year-old has lost considerable bargaining power after a series of incidents - including sleeping through his alarm and showing up late for a meeting at the beginning of the week. “It’s time for him to take the next step, and we care about him,” Shanahan said. “We think he’s an important part of this future.” Shanahan went on to say that Kadri, who ranks fourth on the team with 36 points, will return Saturday in Vancouver “if things go well.”

ABOUT THE FLAMES (37-25-5): Calgary has been counted out several times already this season - most recently when captain Mark Giordano was lost for the season with a torn biceps tendon. And as Giordano begins lower-body workouts just a week after undergoing surgery, his teammates draw inspiration from him. “He’s our leader, regardless of if he’s in the lineup or not,” defenseman Kris Russell said Wednesday. “He’s the reason we are where he’s at. He’s the identity of our team and he’s the reason that we play so hard every night.”

OVERTIME

1. Toronto has lost its last eight visits to Calgary.

2. The Flames have won 11 straight home games against teams with road winning percentages below .400.

3. Calgary F Johnny Gaudreau is second among rookies with 50 points.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Maple Leafs 1