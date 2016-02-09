Preview: Maple Leafs at Flames

The Calgary Flames attempt to post back-to-back wins for the first time in more than a month when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Calgary is coming off a 4-1 triumph at Vancouver on Saturday that put it in position for its first winning streak since recording victories on Jan. 2 and 5.

Sean Monahan has been surging offensively, recording six points (two goals) over his last three contests after a seven-game stretch during which he notched only one tally. Toronto hopes to have Tyler Bozak in the lineup as it continues its five-game road trip. Bozak, the team’s second-leading scorer with 31 points, took an elbow to the head from Ottawa’s Mika Zibanejad in the first period Saturday as the Maple Leafs began their trek with a 6-1 loss and exited the contest. Toronto and Calgary split their two-game series last season, with each club posting a three-goal victory at home.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Ontario (Toronto), Sportsnet West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (19-23-9): James Reimer’s quest for his first three-game winning streak since a five-game run from Nov. 10-20 ended in quick fashion Saturday as he was pulled after allowing three goals on eight shots. The 27-year-old has surrendered three or more goals in three of his last four games, losing two of them. Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau has picked up his play of late as he enters Tuesday with a three-game point streak after landing on the scoresheet in only two of his previous 10 contests.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (23-25-3): Defenseman T.J. Brodie has come back strong after leaving Wednesday’s victory over Carolina with a lower-body injury, registering three assists while averaging more than 26 1/2 minutes in two games. All-Star Johnny Gaudreau leads the team with 21 goals and 49 points but has been kept off the scoresheet in two straight contests and four of his last six. Calgary is hoping Sam Bennett is breaking out of his slump as he notched a goal and an assist in Saturday’s triumph to end his five-game point drought.

OVERTIME

1. Maple Leafs C Leo Komarov leads the team with 33 points but hasn’t recorded a point in six of his last eight contests.

2. Calgary C Jiri Hudler notched two goals and four assists over his last six games after recording two assists in his previous six.

3. Toronto ranks 29th in the league on the power play with a 15.1 percent success rate, ahead of only Calgary’s 14.2 percent.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Maple Leafs 2