Flames score 2 shortys in win over Leafs

CALGARY, Alberta -- The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to find creative ways to lose hockey games.

On Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Leafs gave up two short-handed goals during a five-minute power play in the first period and could never recover in a 6-3 loss to the surging Calgary Flames.

Center Mikael Backlund and red-hot Sean Monahan did the man-down damage for the Flames (38-25-5). Calgary turned a five-minute Lance Bouma kneeing penalty into two breakaway goals and boosted a 2-1 lead to 4-1 margin by the end of the first period.

“Bottom line, we dug a hole that was too deep to get out of against a team that capitalized on the opportunities that we gave them,” said Leafs captain Dion Phaneuf. “It’s pretty frustrating. That’s a momentum swing that basically gives them all the momentum in the hockey game and deflates us. We dug ourselves a hole, we did it to ourselves. When you spot that many, it’s tough to come back in this league against a team that’s fighting for their playoff lives.”

The Flames are continuing to turn their feel-good season into potential playoff reality, with the win leap-frogging them past the idle Vancouver Canucks (38-25-4) for second in the Pacific Division.

Monahan finished with two goals and one assist. Left winger Johnny Gaudreau and right winger Jiri Hudler both chipped in with one goal and two assists, as the Flames’ top line combined for nine points. The trio all have matching six-game points streaks going.

“We are clicking,” Monahan said. “All our games are a little bit different. (Hudler) is a playmaker and Johnny, he’s got speed and can make plays as well. With us together, we like to talk and sort things out out there. We’re getting the job done.”

Calgary center Drew Shore also scored and defenseman TJ Brodie added two assists, one on a long-range saucer pass to spring Monahan for his short-handed goal.

Toronto left winger David Booth scored two goals and Richard Panik had a goal on a power-play deflection.

Flames goaltender Jonas Hiller made 25 stops for his 21st win of the season.

With Toronto facing the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night, coach Peter Horachek did not want to turn to Jonathan Bernier, leaving goalie James Reimer in for the duration of the game. Reimer finished with 22 saves.

Horachek was not impressed with his team’s effort, an all-too-common theme this season for Toronto.

”It was an awful start,“ Horachek said. ”We had two scoring chances the whole first period, we had seven minutes in power plays and they got two short-handed goals. They outworked us the whole period. Everything that happened to us, we did it to ourselves. They outworked us and we should be not feeling very proud about that effort.

“You’ve gotta have some personal pride. You come into a building like this and a team’s fighting for the playoffs, you should be out here trying to put it on the line against them and trying to show who you are and show your character. It’s pretty disappointing.”

The Leafs (27-36-6) have lost six of their past eight games and sit in 25th place overall in the NHL standings.

Calgary is also facing a back-to-back situation, quickly packing their gear and flying to Denver after the game for a date with the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Gaudreau buried a rebound to open the scoring, and two minutes later Shore deposited another rebound behind Reimer for his first in a Flames uniform.

The Leafs got one back when Panik deflected a Morgan Rielly power-play point shot to make it 2-1.

It got ugly from there for the visitors.

After Bouma’s knee-on-knee hit against Leafs winger Brandon Kozun resulted in five minutes for kneeing and five minutes for fighting -- Zach Sill quickly engaged Bouma when Kozun went down -- and a game misconduct, Toronto’s power play twice coughed up breakaways, allowing Backlund and Monahan to score short-handed in a 2:58 span.

“We came out strong,” Hiller said. “We talked about not giving them anything, and they came back 2-1 on their power play, but that five-minute PK made the difference,” Hiller said.

Coming out of the dressing room for the second period, Monahan quickly scored his second goal of the game just over one minute into the period to make it 5-1 for Calgary.

“There’s just too many guys that I don’t think were prepared to play the game,” Horachek said.

At 4:56, Booth pulled Toronto to within three when his attempt at a cross-crease pass hit a stick in front and trickled through Hiller’s legs to make it 5-2.

It took just over three minutes for the Flames to restore their four-goal advantage. With Rielly in the box for holding, Dennis Wideman spotted a wide-open Hudler for a tap-in.

Booth’s lazy shot from the side boards 29 seconds into the third period beat Hiller, but it was as close as the Leafs came in front of sellout crowd of 19,289, many of them clad in Leafs blue and white.

NOTES: Flames GM Brad Treliving announced after Friday’s morning skate that D Ladislav Smid will not return this season because of a neck injury. ... After a team-imposed one-game absence for missing a team meeting turned into a three-game sitdown for Leafs C Nazem Kadri, the 24-year-old addressed the media at the Scotiabank Saddledome. “I am a little bit humiliated, but besides that, it was a lesson learned,” Kadri said. Toronto coach Peter Horachek said Kadri will be back in the lineup Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks. ... TJ Brennan, who has split his 2014-15 season between the AHL Rockford IceHogs and Toronto Marlies, made his season debut Friday. In fact, it’s the 25-year-old’s first NHL game since April 27, 2013. ... Calgary brought in former San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Douglas Murray on a tryout basis Friday.