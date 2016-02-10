EditorsNote: fixes to “yelling at” near end of 19th paragraph

Granlund helps Flames edge Maple Leafs

CALGARY, Alberta -- On a day of distractions, center Markus Granlund made the most of an unexpected opportunity with the Calgary Flames.

After sitting out the previous three games as a healthy scratch, Granlund returned to Calgary’s lineup on Tuesday and had a goal and an assist as the Flames edged the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“Every time when you get a chance, you have to show that you’ve earned it,” said Granlund, who drew back into the lineup due to Calgary coach Bob Hartley’s decision to bench left winger Johnny Gaudreau and centers Sean Monahan and Lance Bouma for disciplinary reasons. “I didn’t want to think about it. It’s just a hockey game. You have to play with the guys who are playing.”

Hartley commended Granlund for making the most of his chance and scoring his first goal since Dec. 10 to snap a 20-game drought.

“He played a great game,” said Hartley. “We have some great young players that are ready.”

As for his decision to sit Gaudreau, Monahan and Bouma, Hartley explained that the trio broke team rules.

“They didn’t rob a bank,” Hartley said. “They made a mistake and tonight they paid for it and it’s the last time we address it. They’re great kids. It’s nothing bad on them. Who didn’t make mistakes when they were young? Everyone.”

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton also had a goal and an assist for the Flames (24-25-3), while center Mikael Backlund and left winger Micheal Ferland also scored.

Making his second consecutive start, goaltender Jonas Hiller stopped 33 of 36 shots he faced in the Calgary net to improve his record to 7-5-1.

Dealing with distractions of their own, the Maple Leafs (19-24-9) dropped their second straight road decision on a day when defenseman (and former captain) Dion Phaneuf was traded to the Ottawa Senators in blockbuster nine-player deal.

“It came as a big shock to our group,” said center Peter Holland, who scored one of Toronto’s three goals to snap a 12-game goalless drought of his own. “Obviously we’ve lost a great leader in our dressing room. He’s a big personality in here. It was a lot quieter today around here without him. He’s going to be missed.”

Left winger Josh Leivo and defenseman Jake Gardiner scored for the Leafs, while goalie James Reimer finished with 18 saves. Defenseman Frank Corrado chipped in with two assists.

“Obviously it was tough all day long and we just tried to refocus for the game,” said Gardiner. “I thought we competed well but just didn’t start the way we wanted to.”

Toronto trailed 2-1 after one and 4-2 after two before Gardiner scored the lone goal of the third period when he tucked a wrist shot under the crossbar behind Hiller.

The Leafs continued to pour on the pressure but weren’t able to notch the equalizer. Right winger Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau had a good chance to tie the game, but Hiller made a nice pad save with 1:09 remaining in regulation to secure the victory for the Flames.

Granlund gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 10:40 of the first period when he took a breakaway pass from right winger Michael Frolik and snapped a quick shot to the short side past Reimer.

Only 54 seconds later, the Leafs answered with a power-play goal as Holland tipped Corrado’s point shot past Hiller.

Backlund then put the Flames back up by a goal during a man advantage of their own at 18:03 of the first when he redirected Hamilton’s point shot over Reimer’s right shoulder and into the top corner.

Late in the first period, Flames defenseman and captain Mark Giordano levelled Maple Leafs center Nazim Kadri with a big hit in front of the Calgary net. Shaken up on the play, Kadri skated back to the Toronto bench and was seen making a throat-slashing gesture with his hand while yelling at Giordano.

“It’s not something that I even remember really doing to be honest,” said Kadri. “I was kind of in and out a little bit after that hit, just furious. It was an emotional reaction and that’s about it.”

Ferland tapped in a nice feed from center Joe Colborne at 4:06 of the second period before Hamilton’s point shot through traffic found its way in behind Reimer 10 minutes later to give the Flames a 4-1 lead.

Leivo then took a pass from left winger Rich Clune and wired a perfect shot to the top corner over Hiller’s blocker to cut Calgary’s lead to two goals with 2:43 remaining in the second.

NOTES: C/LW Joe Colborne returned to the Flames’ lineup after sitting out the previous game. ... The Flames dressed seven defensemen for the game, including rookie Jakub Nakladal, who made his NHL debut. ... The Maple Leafs traded their captain, D Dion Phaneuf as well as RW Casey Bailey, RW Matt Frattin, C Ryan Rupert and D Cody Donaghey to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday for LW Milan Michalek, LW Colin Greening, RW Tobias Lindberg, D Jared Cowen and a 2017 second-round draft pick. ... Due to a rash of injuries, the Maple Leafs recalled LW Josh Leivo, RW/C Mark Arcobello and LW Rich Clune from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on Monday. All three dressed for Tuesday’s game in place of LW Joffrey Lupul (mid-body ailment), C Tyler Bozak (upper-body injury) and C Shawn Matthias (whiplash).