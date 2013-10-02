Preview: Maple Leafs at Flyers

The lockout-shortened 2012-13 season felt a lot longer to fans of the Philadelphia Flyers - and not in a good way. The Flyers put their revamped roster on display Wednesday night as they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs in their home opener. The Maple Leafs, who opened their campaign with a 4-3 win in Montreal on Tuesday, will face a Philadelphia team that provided plenty of drama and disappointment en route to a 10th-place finish in the Eastern Conference.

The biggest shakeup comes in goal, where the Flyers opted to buy out the enormous contract of underperforming starter Ilya Bryzgalov and bring back Ray Emery to compete with Steve Mason for the No. 1 role. Philadelphia will also boast a new look up front, where long-time Tampa Bay Lightning star Vincent Lecavalier attempts to bolster an already potent attack. Toronto used a balanced offense to subdue Montreal, with nine players registering one point apiece.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto), CSP (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (1-0-0): It probably didn’t matter which netminder head coach Randy Carlyle tabbed to start Tuesday’s game in Montreal, since both James Reimer and Jonathan Bernier were going to play one game apiece. Bernier’s performance against the Flyers could go a long way in determining who ends up with more action moving forward. Reimer was sensational in the season opener, turning aside 34 shots - many from point-blank range - to build off the momentum he established with a stellar preseason.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (2013: 23-22-3, 10th East): Between injuries and ineffectiveness throughout the lineup, the Flyers struggled mightily - and that has oddsmakers believing head coach Peter Laviolette is on the hot seat. Despite going 145-95-29 since taking over in December 2009, Laviolette is a 2-to-1 favorite to be the first coach fired, according to Bovada. For what it’s worth, Laviolette has a major supporter in Philadelphia chairman Ed Snider. “Last year was an anomaly,” Snider said. “He’s been a very good coach for us. He’s been a good coach in this league and we’re just thrilled to have him.”

OVERTIME

1. Toronto won two of three meetings between the teams last season, though the Flyers prevailed 5-3 in their previous encounter April 4.

2. The first overall pick in 1998, Lecavalier had 874 points in 1,037 career games with Tampa Bay before joining Philadelphia as a free agent July 3.

3. Flyers captain Claude Giroux will appear in the season opener after recovering from an offseason finger injury.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Maple Leafs 2