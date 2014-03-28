Preview: Maple Leafs at Flyers

After going silent following the Toronto Maple Leafs’ sixth consecutive loss, captain Dion Phaneuf confidently boasted that his team would get it together. The Maple Leafs attempt to stop their slide when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. “I‘m not going to stand here and say we’ve played well, we haven‘t,” Phaneuf told TSN on Thursday. “I know right now it seems we’re at a low point, but we’ll come through it.”

Phaneuf wasn’t much for talking after the Maple Leafs’ 5-3 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday, when his minus-3 rating left him - by his own admission - too emotional to address the media. Philadelphia didn’t have many positive things to say after its 3-1 loss to the rival New York Rangers on Wednesday. The third-place Flyers fell three points behind their Metropolitan Division rivals and failed to extend their three-point lead over a four-team contingent which includes Toronto.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RDS2, RSN (Toronto), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (36-30-8): Paul Ranger could return to the ice on Friday after exiting a March 19 contest on a stretcher following a brutal hit from Tampa Bay’s Alex Killorn. While the defenseman has insisted that he’s willing to play, coach Randy Carlyle wasn’t ready to jump the gun. “He looked good (in practice Thursday),” Carlyle said. “As soon as the player tells us, then we have an option.”

ABOUT THE FLYERS (38-27-7): Coach Craig Berube didn’t put too much stock in captain Claude Giroux’s claim that the grueling schedule tired out the team. “It could be a combination of things, but that’s an excuse,” he said. “Other teams are going through the same thing. You can’t have excuses this time of year.” Kimmo Timonen was hobbled after blocking a shot against the Rangers, but Berube expects the veteran defenseman to be on the ice Friday.

OVERTIME

1. Former Flyers RW Joffrey Lupul scored 2:21 into overtime as host Toronto seized a 4-3 victory over Philadelphia on March 8. The Maple Leafs also posted a 3-1 win against the Flyers on opening night.

2. Philadelphia GM Paul Holmgren labeled RW Steve Downie as questionable to miss his third straight game with an upper-body injury.

3. The Flyers have killed off 32 of their last 33 short-handed opportunities.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 5, Flyers 3