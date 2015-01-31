Preview: Maple Leafs at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers built off the momentum of defeating their Keystone State rival to piece together a winning streak, while the Toronto Maple Leafs seemingly can’t do anything right during their eight-game skid (0-7-1). The Flyers vie for their season-high fourth straight win when the reeling Maple Leafs visit the City of Brotherly Love on Saturday. Toronto let another opportunity to end its ugly streak go by the boards as Jonathan Bernier yielded a goal from the opposite blue line while Arizona scored three straight to end its seven-game skid with a 3-1 victory on Thursday.

“We’re finding ways to not win,” said interim coach Peter Horachek, who has seen his team muster just seven goals during the losing streak. Bernier allowed that precise number in the first meeting with Philadelphia as the Maple Leafs dropped a 7-4 decision on Dec. 20. Captain Claude Giroux collected two goals and two assists in that contest and scored the overtime winner as the Flyers began their recent surge by opening a five-game homestand with an emotional 3-2 win over Pittsburgh on Jan. 20.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC (Toronto), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (22-24-4): Joffrey Lupul logged only 10:30 of ice time in his return from a lower-body injury on Thursday but traditionally has torched his former team. The 31-year-old scored and set up a goal in the first meeting with Philadelphia to run his point total to 12 (four goals, eight assists) in 11 contests. Speaking of former Flyers, James van Riemsdyk scored in the first meeting and notched an assist on Thursday to extend his point streak to three games.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (21-22-7): Chris VandeVelde continued his torrid stretch by scoring his fourth goal in five games in Philadelphia’s 5-2 victory over Winnipeg on Thursday. Sean Couturier also scored versus the Jets and recorded a goal and an assist against the Maple Leafs. Wayne Simmonds, who is expected to play in his 500th career game on Saturday, has scored in back-to-back contests after tallying just once in the previous 14 matches.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia G Steve Mason will receive the start on Saturday, marking his 100th appearance with the club.

2. Toronto All-Star RW Phil Kessel reached the 20-goal plateau for the seventh consecutive season on Thursday and notched two assists in the first meeting with the Flyers.

3. Philadelphia coach Craig Berube told reporters that D Nicklas Grossmann could return to the lineup on Saturday. Grossmann has been sidelined since Jan. 8 with a shoulder injury.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Flyers 3