Preview: Maple Leafs at Flyers

The red-hot Philadelphia Flyers have put themselves in the postseason conversation while the talk surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs could very well center around their tee times if their recent play continues. Philadelphia will look to extend its season-best point streak to seven games on Tuesday when spiraling Toronto pays a visit to the Wells Fargo Center.

“We need these points; we’ve got to get back in the race,” forward Wayne Simmonds told Philly.com after the Flyers improved to 5-0-1 in their last six contests following a 2-1 shootout victory over Detroit on Sunday. “We’ve got to push and push and push to get in the playoffs, and that’s what we’re trying to do.” While Philadelphia is ascending in the standings, Toronto has been outscored by a 19-5 margin during a five-game skid to find itself in the basement of the Atlantic Division. “If you look at our team, we haven’t got any offense here in the last while,” coach Mike Babcock said following Monday’s practice.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, TSN4 (Toronto), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (16-20-7): Leo Komarov snapped a 10-game drought by recording his team-leading 16th goal and 30th point in the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 setback to Boston on Saturday. With James van Riemsdyk sidelined until March with a broken foot, Babcock is going to see quite a bit more from his charges. Tyler Bozak has failed to score a goal in nine games, Joffrey Lupul has one tally in the past 15 and Daniel Winnik hasn’t found the net in 13 straight contests.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (20-19-8): Captain Claude Giroux, who has five points during his three-game point streak, scored his team-leading 13th goal in regulation and also converted in the shootout versus the Red Wings. The Ontario native has traditionally torched Toronto, notching a goal and an assist in his last meeting to increase his point total to 25 in 23 career encounters. Steve Mason, who has been confirmed to start Tuesday’s tilt, has yielded seven goals during a 3-0-1 stretch.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia is 12-2-8 in one-goal games this season.

2. Toronto G James Reimer, who will start Tuesday’s contest, has permitted just 12 goals in his last seven appearances (0-5-1).

3. Both teams are 1-for-18 on the power play in the last five games.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Flyers 1