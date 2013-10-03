Maple Leafs 3, Flyers 1: Dave Bolland scored twice in the third period and Jonathan Bernier turned aside 31 shots as Toronto spoiled Philadelphia’s home opener.

Bernier was sensational in his Toronto debut as he battles for the No. 1 spot with incumbent James Reimer, who led the Maple Leafs to a 4-3 victory over Montreal in Tuesday’s season opener. Phil Kessel added a second-period goal for the Maple Leafs.

Brayden Schenn had the lone goal for Philadelphia, which is looking to bounce back from a 10th-place finish in last year’s Eastern Conference standings. Steve Mason, given the start in goal ahead of Ray Emery, made 22 saves in defeat.

Schenn opened the scoring with 6.9 seconds remaining in the opening period, one-timing a backhand pass from Vincent Lecavalier past Bernier on the short side. Kessel evened things with just under three minutes left in the second, banging home a rebound of defenseman Dion Phaneuf’s shot from point-blank range.

A wide-open Bolland put Toronto in front for the first time with a well-placed shot from the slot, and Bernier made the lead stand with several close-range saves in the final half of the third. Bolland added a power-play goal with 23 seconds remaining to put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Maple Leafs F Joffrey Lupul and Schenn engaged in a surprise first-period scrap. The two combined for just 36 penalty minutes in 63 games last season. ... Lupul finished with a pair of assists. ... Lecavalier had an assist and was a minus-1 in his first game with the Flyers. The first overall pick in 1998 had played his entire career with the Tampa Bay Lightning before signing a five-year, $22.5 million deal with Philadelphia in July.