Lupul scores OT winner, Maple Leafs beat Flyers

TORONTO -- Considering their poor start, the Philadelphia Flyers were satisfied with salvaging a single point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs center Joffrey Lupul scored at 1:21 of overtime, putting home his own rebound off a feed from defenseman Dion Phaneuf for his 19th of the season.

Left winger Mason Raymond, defenseman Jake Gardiner and center Nazem Kadri had the other Toronto (34-23-8) goals. Right winger Troy Bodie had two assists in the win.

”We came out with a lot of energy and were able to use our wide speed and generate a lot of speed and generate a lot of chances early in the game,“ said Lupul, who spent two seasons with the Flyers (2007-09). ”They deserve some credit as well, they fought back hard and erased a couple deficits in the third period.

“We stuck with it. It was just a well played game by both teams.”

Toronto has now won two in a row after going winless in their first three following the Olympics break. The Leafs have won four of five meetings between the two clubs including a 3-1 win in Philadelphia on Oct. 2.

Philadelphia (33-25-6) responded with two goals from defenseman Kimmo Timonen. Defenseman Braydon Coburn had the other Flyers goal. Flyers right winger Jakub Voracek had two assists in the loss.

“We got a point, which is good, but for me, the first period’s got to be better. Can’t come out flat like that,” said Flyers coach Craig Berube. “We didn’t check very well in the first period, we let them come at us too much, with too much speed and their D was jumping by our guys there in the first period.”

Gardiner opened the scoring at 2;21 of the first period beating a screened Flyers goalie Steve Mason from the point. Then at 3:38, Kadri picked up a feed from Lupul and beat Mason for his 17th of the season.

“When they got that two-goal lead, I think we were playing a good game,” said Flyers captain Claude Giroux. “Obviously a couple mistakes, but as a team I think we were playing a good game. We wanted to stick with our game plan and we did. We were able to come back in the game and get at least one point.”

Philadelphia defenseman Kimmo Timonen scored twice erasing the 2-0 deficit and snapping a personal 30-game scoring drought.

The blue-liner got Philadelphia on the board at 18:02 of the second as his shot re-directed off a body in front and past Leafs goaltender Jonathan Bernier for his third of the season.

Then at 7:19 of the third, Timonen backhanded a feed from right winger Jakub Voracek past Bernier for his fourth of the season.

Timonen’s last two-game game came Dec. 14, 2009, a 3-1 win in Boston.

“For the last half of the second period we stopped skating,” said Maple Leafs coach Randy Carlyle. “We found a way to sneak a big play in overtime to get us a goal.”

Coburn and Raymond scored third-period goals sending the game to overtime tied 3-3.

”We had an awful start,“ Coburn said. ”We can’t start hockey that way, but I thought we battled back throughout the game and had our chances.

“The Leafs played hard and I thought their goalie made some nice saves at key times and too bad we couldn’t pull it out.”

Bernier, who entered Saturday’s game having faced the Flyers twice previously with a 1-1-0 record to go a long with a 4.52 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage, made 28 saves in the win.

Mason made 32 saves in the loss.

Philadelphia had an excellent chance to get on the board with 2:38 remaining in the period, but Voracek was robbed by Bernier. Bernier was interfered with by right winger Wayne Simmonds on the play, but still managed to get over and stop Voracek, who had a wide open net on the play.

NOTES: Toronto recalled LW Frazer McLaren from the AHL on Saturday. ... Flyers G Ray Emery is day-to-day with a lower body injury and missed Saturday’s contest against the Leafs. ... Philadelphia recalled G Calvin Heeter to backup Mason. ... Leafs RW David Clarkson (pulled muscle) missed his first game with the injury. ... Toronto C David Bolland (ankle) missed his 50th game. ... Leafs RW Colton Orr (undisclosed) missed his seventh game. ... Flyers RW Wayne Simmonds and RW Claude Giroux will suit up for the World All Stars against the Harlem Globe Trotters at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday. ... The two teams meet for a third and final time this season March 28 in Philadelphia. Toronto heads out on a five-game, eight-day road trip beginning Monday in Anaheim. Philadelphia hosts New Jersey on Tuesday.