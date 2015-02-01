Flyers win fourth straight game

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs both entered Saturday’s matchup in desperate need of a win to stay within shouting distance of a playoff spot.

The similarity ended there, however, as the Flyers (49 points) and Maple Leafs (48 points) have arrived at this point from two very different directions.

With the 1-0 victory, Philadelphia extended its winning streak to a season-high four games and recorded its eighth win in its last 12 games. The Flyers had won three in a row three times before -- once each in the month of October, November, and December -- and were able to establish their new season high as January concluded. Toronto, by contrast, fell to 1-11-1 in their last 13 games as their playoff hopes continue to fade.

Flyers defenseman Michael Del Zotto scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game barely four minutes into the first period. Right winger Petr Straka fired a pass to Del Zotto, who gathered the puck off his skate and lifted it over the left shoulder of Toronto goaltender James Reimer at 4:05 of the first period. The goal was Del Zotto’s fifth of the season, while Straka chalked up his second assist in just three games since making his NHL debut on Tuesday.

Del Zotto was pleased to be back playing after spending time out of the lineup this season.

“You never want to sit out, you want to play every game,” he said. “When I was sitting out, I was happy with the way I was competing out there and just waiting for my chance to get back in the lineup and be able to prove to the coach that I belong to stay every night.”

On the other end of the ice, Flyers goaltender Steve Mason made 30 saves -- several of them brilliant -- as Philadelphia held on for its first shutout of the season and the 25th of Mason’s NHL career.

“Right from the start, it was almost like one goal was going to be enough, and that’s what it turned out to be,” Mason said. “For a goaltender, you just have to focus on the next shot and not look at the big picture. If you do that, you’re probably going to make mistakes. For myself, it was just making the next save, and it turned out all right.”

Reimer turned in a solid effort as well, keeping the game close by stopping 18 of 19 shots, but it simply was not enough. The shutout loss was the fourth time the Maple Leafs failed to score in a game in January. If Reimer was frustrated at his team’s lack of offense, he didn’t show it.

“My job’s not to score goals, my job is to keep it out. We lost 1-0, and I see that as I didn’t do my job well enough,” he said.

Maple Leafs defenseman Petter Granberg was called for boarding on Flyers right winger Jake Voracek, the NHL’s leading scorer, less than a minute after Del Zotto’s goal. The Flyers almost capitalized but ultimately came away empty. As the penalty was about to expire, Flyers defenseman Andrew McDonald’s slap shot managed to squirt between Reimer’s pads, but Reimer spun around and swatted the puck away as it was crossing the goal line. Flyers center Sean Couturier swooped in, attempting to force the puck home, but was also denied by Reimer.

With just under two minutes left in the first period, it was Mason’s turn to come up big. With Maple Leafs right winger Joffrey Lupul crowding the net, Mason used his right pad and chest to stonewall Toronto center Nazem Kadri’s point-blank shot just outside the crease, keeping Philadelphia up 1-0.

“Those are the kind of chances you lose sleep over,” Kadri said after the game. “At the same time, he [Mason] got over there pretty quick, so you’ve got to give him credit.”

As for the continued lack of offense, Toronto center Tyler Bozak acknowledged the team just hasn’t been able to figure out a solution yet.

“It’s weird,” he said. “At the start of the year, we were scoring four goals a game. Now we’re fighting to get two. It’s crazy how the game works but there are no excuses. We’ve got to find a way to get going.”

The second period was fairly quiet until Toronto center Phil Kessel was called for cross-checking Flyers right winger Matt Read with just under seven minutes to go. On the ensuing power play, Voracek’s pass back to the point was poked free by Maple Leafs center Leo Komarov and fed beautifully to Toronto center Peter Holland for a breakaway shot. But Mason made a nice right pad save.

Seconds later, Flyers center Vincent Lecavalier’s shot hit the crossbar, the score remaining 1-0 Flyers.

The Maple Leafs had another big opportunity to tie things up when Voracek was called for tripping with 3:31 left in the game, but Toronto was unable to put the puck past Mason.

Just as some had been concerned that the Flyers might overlook the Maple Leafs due to their recent troubles, Mason made sure he did not take anything for granted.

“It’s a scary thing,” he said. “They have guys who can put the puck in the net, and it’s only a matter of time before they just break out. Coming to the rink tonight I was consciously thinking I don’t want to be the guy that let them loose.”

Toronto tries to get their first win since January 9 when they return to the ice on Tuesday at Nashville. The Flyers are off until Thursday when they hope to complete a perfect five-game homestand with a win against the New York Islanders.

NOTES: Flyers RW Jake Voracek and RW Wayne Simmonds both achieved the same major milestone, playing in their 500th NHL games. ... Flyers G Steve Mason also reached a milestone, appearing in his 100th game with the team since being acquired April 3, 2013. ... The game marked the second of three meetings between the teams this season, and the only one in Philadelphia. Toronto and Philadelphia meet once more, in Toronto on Feb. 26. ... Flyers D Nicklas Grossmann, thought to be very close to returning, instead missed his 10th straight game with a right shoulder injury suffered against Washington on Jan. 8. ... Flyers D Braydon Coburn (left foot), C Scott Laughton (concussion) and LW Michael Raffl (upper respiratory issues) also did not play. ... Maple Leafs captain/D Dion Phaneuf, out since injuring his hand on Jan. 21 v. Ottawa, missed the game and likely will remain out for the short term. ... Flyers RW Zac Rinaldo served the third game of his eight-game suspension stemming from a penalty on Penguins D Kris Letang on Jan. 20. ... The Flyers donned their Winter Classic jerseys for the matchup.