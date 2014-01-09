Preview: Maple Leafs at Hurricanes

The Toronto Maple Leafs have seen their chance at a top-4 seed in the Eastern Conference slip away over the past six weeks - and now remaining in a playoff spot has moved to the forefront as they visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. The Maple Leafs are 7-10-4 since a 2-1 shootout victory over the Washington Capitals on Nov. 23, and play seven of their next 10 games away from Toronto. Carolina is red-hot, having reeled off four consecutive victories.

A 5-3-2 surge has moved the Hurricanes to within two points of the Maple Leafs for seventh in the East, and Carolina has a game in hand. The Hurricanes, who rank in the bottom third in goals per game, have erupted for 14 over their previous four games while Anton Khudobin has been sensational in goal with Cam Ward (lower body) on injured reserve. Toronto has been thumped for 12 goals over its past two games as its goaltending continues to slump.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSNO (Toronto), SS (Carolina)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (21-18-5): Embattled netminder Jonathan Bernier has been torched for nine goals on 56 shots in losses to the New York Rangers and New York Islanders, but his teammates have his back. “He played good (against the Islanders), he had one tough play and the others were on us,” forward Jay McClement told the Toronto Sun. “The other one was a bad bounce, not much he can do about that. Those are things we can avoid by making better plays or different plays earlier.”

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (18-16-9): Things aren’t all smiles and sunshine in Carolina, where captain Eric Staal is having a tough stretch. Staal is dealing with a lower-body injury and learned Tuesday that he was left off the Canadian team for next month’s Olympic tournament in Sochi, Russia. “Does it feel good to get left off the team? No,” said Staal, who played for the gold medal-winning 2010 team. “Am I good enough to be on the team? Yes. I feel I’ve proven that. Do I think they made a mistake in not taking me? I hope to prove that.”

OVERTIME

1. The teams have split a pair of meetings this season, with Toronto prevailing 5-2 in the previous encounter Dec. 29.

2. Bernier is 2-2-0 with a 2.53 goals-against average in four career games versus the Hurricanes.

3. Carolina’s previously scheduled game Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres was postponed due to severe weather.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 4, Maple Leafs 2