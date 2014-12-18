Preview: Maple Leafs at Hurricanes

Two teams streaking in opposite directions collide when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Toronto is surging toward the top of the Atlantic Division as it trails first-place Tampa Bay by two points thanks to a winning streak that reached six games on Tuesday. Phil Kessel scored two goals and set up another while Tyler Bozak added a tally and an assist as the host Maple Leafs breezed past Anaheim 6-2 for their eighth win in nine contests.

Carolina, meanwhile, suffered its sixth consecutive loss Tuesday as it dropped a 4-1 decision at Montreal. Jeff Skinner netted the lone goal for the Hurricanes, who haven’t won since edging Nashville 2-1 on Dec. 2. Offense has been a major issue for Carolina as it has scored only one goal in each game during its slide.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN4 (Toronto), FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (19-9-3): Defenseman Roman Polak reportedly is ready to return to the lineup after missing 10 games with a knee injury. Brandon Kozun was placed on waivers after registering one assist in six contests. The right wing will be assigned to the American Hockey League’s Marlies should he go unclaimed by Thursday’s deadline.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (8-19-3): Skinner’s goal on Tuesday ended his five-game drought while accounting for his 200th NHL point. The former Calder Trophy winner is not the only member of the Hurricanes struggling to score as captain Eric Staal has tallied once in his last 11 contests while Nathan Gerber has gone eight games without a goal. The power play has been of no help to Carolina’s scoring woes as the club is 1-for-21 with the man advantage over its last seven games.

OVERTIME

1. Kessel and RW James van Riemsdyk are riding five-game point streaks for Toronto, with the former collecting four goals and three assists and the latter recording three and four.

2. Carolina has lost six of its last seven at home and 13 of 16 overall.

3. The Maple Leafs return home to face Philadelphia on Saturday before embarking on a seven-game road trip.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 5, Hurricanes 2